Michelle Visage confirmed as a judge on Drag Race’s UK remake

Queens, beware! Michelle Visage will be joining the judging panel on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, BBC3 has announced.

Advertisement

Visage, who was a finalist on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015, is no stranger to Drag Race, having judged eight seasons of the original American version of the show and four series of its All-Stars spin-off.

RuPaul has also worked with Visage on their What’s the Tee podcast and The RuPaul Show.

“We’ve been working tirelessly to bring the magic of RuPaul’s Drag Race to my favourite city in the world: LONDON!” said Visage, on announcement of the news.

“I KNOW the UK has a wealth of talent to offer and I’m thrilled beyond belief to see these queens battle it out on the main stage, UK style! GOD SAVE THE QUEENS!”

The show’s producers added: “She is a quadruple threat; she sings, she dances, she acts, and boy, can she judge! Queens beware!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will take the search for the best and brightest drag queens to this side of the pond and, just like the original show, will feature a series of challenges that will test the queen’s comedy, modelling, and acting skills.

The winner will be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Superstar by RuPaul.

Advertisement

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will air in eight parts on BBC3 in 2019.