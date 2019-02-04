Accessibility Links

Age Before Beauty will not be returning for series 2

Writer Debbie Horsfield confirms the BBC family saga starring Polly Walker and Robson Green will not be back

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 28/08/2018 - Programme Name: Age Before Beauty - TX: n/a - Episode: Age Before Beauty - EP6 (No. 6) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED TILL TUESDAY 29 AUGUST 5PM*** Bel (POLLY WALKER), Wesley (JAMES MURRAY) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures - Photographer: Matt Squire

“Promise you will come back,” said Robson Green’s character Teddy to his new love Bel in the series one finale of BBC1 drama Age Before Beauty.

Sadly for fans, that promise will never be fulfilled – because the show will not be coming back.

“I’m doing other things for the BBC but not Age Before Beauty,” writer Debbie Horsfield told RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party.

“[The BBC] wanted us to go on to do other things, which I am,” the Poldark screenwriter confirmed.

Horsfield added that a different series was in the works with the BBC, but declined to reveal any more details before the new project was formally announced by the Corporation.

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 28/08/2018 - Programme Name: Age Before Beauty - TX: n/a - Episode: Age Before Beauty - EP6 (No. 6) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED TILL TUESDAY 29 AUGUST 5PM*** Bel (POLLY WALKER), Wesley (JAMES MURRAY) - (C) Mainstreet Pictures - Photographer: Matt Squire
