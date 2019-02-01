Comedian Jeremy Hardy dies aged 57

Comedian and Radio 4 panel show regular Jeremy Hardy has died, his representatives have confirmed.

The 57-year-old, who was best known for his appearances on Radio 4 panel shows like The News Quiz and I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue and TV shows like QI and Mock the Week, had been suffering from cancer when he passed away on Friday 1st February.

“Friends and family of comedian Jeremy Hardy are immensely sad to announce that Jeremy died of cancer, early on Friday 1st February, ” Hardy’s representative Amanda Emery wrote.

“He was with his wife and daughter as he died.

“He retained to the end the principles that guided his life; trying to make the world more humane, and to be wonderfully funny.

“He will be enormously missed by so many, who were inspired by him and who laughed with him.

“A fitting memorial will take place, details to be announced soon.”

Hardy was born in Farnborough, Hampshire in 1961, and rose to fame on the comedy circuit in the 1980s, later winning the prestigious Perrier award in 1988 and an ITV Comedy Award in 1991.

Known for his socialist beliefs (he also wrote columns for the Guardian for a number of years), Hardy had long worked political comedy into his act, which made him a popular guest on Radio 4’s long-running The News Quiz alongside many other well-known series on the broadcaster.

Notably, Hardy became famed for his comically poor singing voice on self-styled “antidote to panel games” I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue, and also starred in his own radio series Jeremy Hardy Speaks to the Nation from 1993 to 2014.

We are desperately sad to announce that Jeremy Hardy, mainstay of I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue and The News Quiz, and one of the funniest people around, has died of cancer aged 57. Our thoughts are with all who knew and loved him. https://t.co/brZUlOZhHC pic.twitter.com/ZDa5EaUOjG — BBC Radio 4 (@BBCRadio4) February 1, 2019

On TV, he appeared in series including QI, Countdown, Pointless Celebrities, The One Show and Grumpy Old Men among others, and following news of his death many of Hardy’s friends and colleagues (including fellow comedians, actors, politicians, activists and musicians) paid tribute to him on social media.

Jeremy Hardy was ground-breakingly brilliant, off the register funny, compassionate and caring. So privileged to have counted him as a dear friend. My love goes out Katie and Betty and all his wonderful family. x — Jack Dee (@TheRealJackDee) February 1, 2019

Heartbroken at the loss of my dear friend Jeremy Hardy. Not merely one of the funniest men I've ever known, but one of the kindest, cleverest and most supportive, too. Sending my love to all who loved him, too. — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) February 1, 2019

I was very lucky to work with Jeremy Hardy early in my career. Every day was a masterclass, a privilege. He was so naturally and brilliantly funny, and a man who chose to use his comedy to change the world, rather than to fill stadia. A very sad day. #RIPJeremy — Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 1, 2019

"It's deceptive, the universe, 'cause from the outside, if you're God, it looks quite small. But when you're in there, it's really quite spacious, with plenty of storage." JEREMY HARDY — Quite Interesting (@qikipedia) February 1, 2019

Very sad about @JeremyJHardy – he was always welcoming and generous on News Quiz. And he coined the hilarious piss-take phrase describing the so-called media elite: 'The Illuminarty-farty', which makes me laugh every time I think of it. RIP #JeremyHardy and love to his family. — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) February 1, 2019

Jeremy Hardy was so special and brilliant and mischievous, a miracle of a person. I loved him a lot. He was so kind when my father died. My dad admired him enormously. It’s so sad. — Victoria Coren M. (@VictoriaCoren) February 1, 2019

Sad beyond measure that Jeremy Hardy died this morning. Unfussy, unshowy, principled, self-deprecating, hugely loved & admired by his fellow comedians, and funnier than the lot of us put together. A unique comedian & a lovely man. — Rory Bremner (@rorybremner) February 1, 2019

Utterly heartbroken to have to say goodbye to Jeremy Hardy. He was so very kind and supportive of me, I’ve had so many laughs sat next to him on the News Quiz and even more in the pub afterwards. So much love and strength to his family. Night Jeremy, cheers for the laughs xxx — Angela Barnes (@AngelaBarnes) February 1, 2019

Very sad news about Jeremy Hardy. A very funny, intelligent human being who’s comedy pointed out the absurdity of our unjust political system. He will be sadly missed. — David Morrissey (@davemorrissey64) February 1, 2019

Saddened to lose our good & loyal friend Jeremy Hardy. As well as being a brilliant comedian, whenever the call for solidarity went out, Jeremy courageously supported campaigns for social justice from the Guildford 4, the miners strike to the plight of refugees. We all loved him. — John McDonnell MP (@johnmcdonnellMP) February 1, 2019

So sorry to hear of the death of Jeremy Hardy. We used to have the same pee break at GLR in the 80s and would chat in a comradely way at the urinals. — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) February 1, 2019

Jeremy Hardy has died. That’s started the day with a punch in the guts. Lovely bloke, very funny and a genuine force for good. — Ed Byrne (@MrEdByrne) February 1, 2019

Very sad to hear about Jeremy Hardy. He was a really sweet, gentle, talented bloke. — Elis James (@elisjames) February 1, 2019

Very sorry to hear that Jeremy Hardy has passed away. He was a stalwart at left wing benefit gigs and will be greatly missed by friends and fans. My thoughts are with his family. https://t.co/5tP7gviBC1 — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) February 1, 2019

Hardy is survived by his wife Kate Barlow, a filmmaker and photographer, and their daughter Elizabeth.