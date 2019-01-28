Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. The Derry Girls mural in Derry is finished and one star admits “my mind is blown”

The Derry Girls mural in Derry is finished and one star admits “my mind is blown”

The giant artwork takes pride of place in Derry's city centre

Derry Girls Channel 4

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan admits her “mind is blown” after witnessing the finished mural dedicated to the cult Channel 4 comedy series on the outside of a house in (where else?) Derry, Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

And who can blame her? Seeing your own face painted ten foot high on the side of a building is enough to shake anyone…

The artwork, which forms part of a wider Channel 4 marketing campaign around the show, features the five central characters, including (from left to right) the ‘wee English fella’ James (Dylan Llewellyn), Michelle (Jamie Lee O’Donnell), Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla (Louisa Harland) and Clare (Nicola Coughlan).

During the mural’s creation, Coughlan took to Twitter to post various pictures of it in progress, adding that the experience was “so surreal”.

The actress later posted a photo of the “incredible” finished mural, which has been painted on the side of Badgers Bar in Derry’s city centre.

The mural is in keeping with the comedy’s depiction of laughter in the face of adversity against the backdrop of the Northern Ireland conflict in the 1990s.

Advertisement

Murals form an integral part of Northern Ireland’s city landscapes, often conveying the region’s religious and political divisions. The iconic mural “You Are Now Entering Free Derry”, which dates back to 1969 following a large riot now referred to as the Battle of the Bogside, has been previously shown in promotional images for Derry Girls.

Tags

All about Derry Girls

Derry Girls Channel 4
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Best TV shows 2019 (BBC, Netflix)

The best TV shows airing in 2019

Polished BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) masks sit in a box during a photocall at the New Pro Foundries, west of London on January 31, 2017. (Getty, HF)

When are the 2019 Bafta Television Awards on TV? How can I watch and when are the nominees announced?

TV moment of the year 2018, Getty, BBC PicturesTV moment of the year 2018, Getty, BBC Pictures

These are the top TV moments of 2018 – as voted for by you

Derry Girls Channel 4

Derry Girls cast assemble for series two read-through