Unforgotten gets a fourth series

ITV’s hit crime drama Unforgotten, starring The Split’s Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar as police detectives investigating cold cases, has been renewed for a fourth series.

Each run sees DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan (Walker and Bhaskar) reopen an historic case, as they attempt to solve a crime committed decades prior. The third series’ gripping finale, which aired earlier this year, was watched by a consolidated figure of 6.9 million.

The new six-part series will be penned by Unforgotten creator Chris Lang and directed by Andy Wilson, who both worked on the previous three seasons.

Lang, who is also executive producer, said: “I am so delighted to have been asked to make a fourth series of Unforgotten. The reaction to series 3 was better than I could ever have expected (with more people watching the last episode than any other in all three series) and I cannot wait to discover what lies ahead for Cassie and Sunny, and to create a whole new cast of characters for them to grapple with.”

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill, who commissioned the new series, said: “We have been delighted with the reception of the first three series of Unforgotten and are thrilled to commission a fourth instalment.

“Chris Lang’s writing is incredibly powerful and his storytelling utterly compelling, so we have no doubt that the new case will have viewers gripped again.”

This article was originally published on 20 September 2018