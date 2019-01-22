Cold Feet viewers devastated by Jenny’s cancer diagnosis

Viewers of ITV drama Cold Feet were left brushing tears from their eyes as Jenny Gifford was diagnosed with cancer.

With Fay Ripley’s character facing a pregnancy scare in the previous episode, she returned to the doctors only to be told her symptoms pointed towards cancer.

But despite breaking down in a car about the diagnosis alongside another patient, Jenny kept her devastating news a secret from friends and family.

Those watching at home praised Ripley’s performance in the scene – even if it left them reaching for the tissues.

6 years ago I sat in my car doing the same after being told I had skin cancer. Incredible scene @FayRipley #ColdFeet — Steve (@Steve_1084) January 21, 2019

#ColdFeet so brilliantly written and portrayed last night. Jenny in particular so realistic. Well done. — lynn smith (@brillbinnie) January 22, 2019

And many got in touch with Ripley directly on Twitter to share their personal stories.

Thank you all for sharing your very personal stories. I don’t want to let even one of you down. @BCCare #ColdFeet — Fay Ripley (@FayRipley) January 21, 2019

Nearly 10 years since my mum found out she had breast cancer. Imagine her reaction was same as Jenny’s. @FayRipley doing a great job so far. I imagine the portrayal of this will be sympathetically done on #ColdFeet & hopefully help at least one person. — Caroline (@CB_1884) January 21, 2019

Watching #coldfeet ….. watching @FayRipley take that news was spot on… that’s exactly how I reacted. Beautifully acted… the following bit too 🦋 — Anna (@anna321982) January 21, 2019

Brought back so many memories. Coming up to 5 years diagnosed 4 years clear. It did make me cry. But a great way to get the message out there. Remember all those emotions all too well and sadly they never go away xx — Gaye Noble-Wootton (@NobleWootton) January 22, 2019

Certainly made me think. I have my mammogram tomorrow. Fantastic portrayal delivered so well. Tears in my eyes watching Well done — Lady Debs 👑👒🍸🍾 (@DebsL64) January 21, 2019

Speaking previously about the cancer storyline at a Cold Feet screening, Ripley said: “They asked me how I’d feel about it and I said I wanted it dealt with properly because of the weight of that responsibility. “And because so many people I know are affected by breast cancer and cancer in general. And that’s life at the moment.

“We have seen this story with shows but I wanted it to be real. Sometimes it’s going to be funny, sometimes it’s going to be scary. I just want it to be honest.”

And speaking of how her character was unwilling to tell others about her diagnosis, Ripley added: “[Other dramas] might show it where the character looks for support and gets the support. But this character [Jenny] doesn’t tell anybody,” she said. “She’s flawed. It’s maybe not the kindest thing for her husband. In a way it’s her way of saying, ‘I don’t know what to do, because I’ve never had cancer before’.”

Cold Feet is on Mondays at 9pm on ITV