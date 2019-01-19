Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke on leaving Daenery’s behind: “It’s like losing a limb”

Emilia Clarke has opened up about shooting her final Game of Thrones scenes and leaving her character, Daenerys Targaryen, behind.

The British actress, who has been playing the role for over 10 years, will be seen on the series for the last time when its final season hits in April this year – and it’s going to be an emotional ride, for everyone involved.

“It’s over and I cried like a baby on the last day,” she told The Daily Mail. “I felt completely lost. It was very strange and wonderful to get this [her new romantic comedy, Last Christmas].”

She continued: “Ten years is a long time. It’s like losing an actual limb. ‘I was 22 – a child – when I first walked on the Game of Thrones set. I grew up with her.”

At the end of season 7, as Daenerys and Jon Snow got down and dirty, it was revealed that they are related (not the first instance of incest in the show, mind…). It’ll be particularly troubling revelation for Clarke’s character, as it means that there is another person ahead of her in line to the Iron Throne.

Daenerys’s lifelong dream has been to avenge her family and claim her rightful seat on the Iron Throne,” Clarke Said. “She truly loves Jon. Were she to find out about his title, it would cut deep.”

Game of Thrones returns on 15th of April on Sky Atlantic