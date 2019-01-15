Is Hannibal about to be saved? Star Mads Mikkelsen says talks with studios are ‘ongoing’

Here’s news to sink your teeth into: serial killer and cannibalism-packed drama Hannibal just might be coming back.

That’s according to lead Mads Mikkelsen, who has said that Bryan Fuller is in talks to bring back the show that was cancelled in 2015 after three seasons.

“I know Bryan is still working on some ideas where we can find a new home for this. I also have a strong feeling that everybody who was involved in it would gladly pick up the glove again if that happens,” Mikkelsen told Bloody Disgusting.

“I don’t know where they looked,” he added. “That is above my pay cheque, but I know they’ve been talking to different studios.”

And there’s even better news for Fannibals. While the original Hannibal series adapted Thomas Harris novels Red Dragon and Hannibal, Mikkelsen said that Fuller is hoping to bring the author’s most recognised novel to our screens if the horror series returns.

“I know that [Fuller] was working to get the rights to Silence of the Lambs so he could get in there and use some of those characters for his own universe,” Mikkelsen said. “I have a hunch that might be where we’re going.”

In other words, not only could Clarice Starling (the FBI operative played by Jodie Foster in the Oscar-winning film) return, but Buffalo Bill could pick up his skinning knife once more. We’ll leave it up to you whether that’s a good thing or not.