When does Pure start on Channel 4? What’s it about and who’s in the cast?

Pure is a brand new comedy drama centring around one woman’s experience of pure O – an excruciating form of obsessive compulsive disorder that manifests itself in intrusive sexual thoughts.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about when to catch Pure on Channel 4, who’s in the young cast and what to expect…

When is Pure on TV?

Pure will air in six parts on Channel 4 starting at the end of January 2019. An exact air date is yet to be confirmed.

What is Pure about?

Pure is an adaptation of Rose Cartwright’s acclaimed biography, and follows one young woman’s very real experience of an excruciating form of obsessive compulsive disorder, nicknamed ‘pure O’.

Written by Kirstie Swain (Clique), Pure follows 24-year-old Marnie, whose mind is invaded by intrusive – and often distressing – sexual thoughts all the time. Having originally assumed she was a sex addict, she leaves her Scottish town and heads to London, soon discovering she has a form of OCD.

In London, Marnie finds a gang of new friends, all with their own challenges. She moves in with her “deceptively cheery” old school pal Shereen and befriends porn addict Charlie. Marnie also meets ladies-woman Amber (who has a problematic reputation for her promiscuity) and her irresistible housemate Joe.

Who’s in the cast of Pure?

In her first ever screen role, newcomer Charly Clive leads the cast as Marnie, and is joined by Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole as Charlie, Kiran Sonia Sawar (Murdered By My Parents) as Shereen, The Bisexual’s Niamh Algar as Amber and Anthony Welsh (Fleabag) as Joe.

Who is Charly Clive?

Pure is Clive’s first ever television role, and she was cast for the part after one of the show’s producers watched her sketch duo Britney on Vimeo.

Britney was created after a tumour was found in Clive’s brain in 2016, and she and her best friend Ellen Robertson tried to cope with the news through comedy. They named the tumour and their play about it after the pop star because, apparently, “if Britney can get through 2007, you can get through anything”. Britney has had sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Vault Festival and most recently at the Battersea Arts Centre.

Clive is an English actress, but she adopts a Scottish accent for Pure.

What is pure O?

Rose Cartwright (nee Bretécher) explains her experiences of pure O

According to the mental health charity Mind, pure O stands for ‘purely obsessional’. The phrase is sometimes used to describe a type of OCD where people experience distressing, intrusive thoughts but there are “no external signs of compulsions” such as checking and washing.

People with Pure O still experience mental compulsions, such as checking their emotions or checking whether they are aroused by a particular intrusive thought.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer for Pure?

There most certainly is. Here you go…