  4. Inside No 9 series 5 is coming: Reece Shearsmith shares first look at new scripts

Inside No 9 series 5 is coming: Reece Shearsmith shares first look at new scripts

The darkly comic anthology series is returning to BBC2 later this year

Inside No 9 (BBC, EH)

Following Inside No 9’s remarkable Halloween live special last year, the black comedy anthology series is returning for a fifth series in 2019.

The show’s co-creator Reece Shearsmith tweeted a message confirming that the cast was reuniting to work on the new series.

Posting an image of the new Inside No 9 scripts, he said, “Deep breath. Here we go again. Series 5.”

Steve Pemberton, who writes the show with Shearsmith, hinted in 2018 that the pair had a few more surprises up their sleeves for the new series.

“Our aim for the series as a whole is for people to think, ‘My God, I have never seen anything like that,’” he told Den of Geek.

Inside No 9 has previously guest starred the likes of Keeley Hawes, Rory Kinnear and Sheridan Smith – it is not yet known who will be joining the cast of the new series, which will air on BBC2 later this year.

All about Inside No 9

Inside No 9 (BBC, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

