Inside No 9 series 5 is coming: Reece Shearsmith shares first look at new scripts
The darkly comic anthology series is returning to BBC2 later this year
Following Inside No 9’s remarkable Halloween live special last year, the black comedy anthology series is returning for a fifth series in 2019.
The show’s co-creator Reece Shearsmith tweeted a message confirming that the cast was reuniting to work on the new series.
Posting an image of the new Inside No 9 scripts, he said, “Deep breath. Here we go again. Series 5.”
Deep breath. Here we go again. Series 5. #insideno9 pic.twitter.com/3CCitAg1ao
— Reece Shearsmith (@ReeceShearsmith) January 7, 2019
Steve Pemberton, who writes the show with Shearsmith, hinted in 2018 that the pair had a few more surprises up their sleeves for the new series.
“Our aim for the series as a whole is for people to think, ‘My God, I have never seen anything like that,’” he told Den of Geek.
Inside No 9 has previously guest starred the likes of Keeley Hawes, Rory Kinnear and Sheridan Smith – it is not yet known who will be joining the cast of the new series, which will air on BBC2 later this year.