How to watch the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

British acting talent has made a big splash at the 2019 Golden Globes, but if you want to watch the awards ceremony in the UK you will need some serious dedication.

Advertisement

Series such as Bodyguard and Patrick Melrose starring Benedict Cumberbatch are in the running for top awards during the 2019 ceremony, alongside US favourites including American Crime Story and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Here’s how to watch the Golden Globes 2019 on TV and online.

What time do the Golden Globe Awards start?

The show itself starts at 5pm Pacific Time (11pm Eastern Time) in the USA on Sunday 6th January. That works out at 1am in the UK.

The ceremony is expected to run for around three hours.

Who is nominated for a Golden Globe this year?

Check out the full list of Golden Globe 2019 nominations here.

Can I watch the Golden Globes in the UK?

In the USA the ceremony is broadcast live by NBC. However, in the UK there is no channel currently set to show the awards, although there will be updates on the main news channels once the awards have been announced.

Viewers can watch the Golden Globes red carpet pre-show online however, which is set to start from around 11pm UK time.

The show is set to stream on the Golden Globes Facebook page, featuring interviews with the stars and backstage access.

The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet LIVE! Promo Video Less than 48 hours until the kickoff to Hollywood's Party of the Year™! Stream The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet LIVE! at 6PM ET/3PM PT right here on fb.com/GoldenGlobes. Posted by Golden Globes on Friday, January 4, 2019

Who is presenting the 2019 Golden Globes?

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg will lead proceedings. Killing Eve is nominated for Best TV Drama, and Oh herself is up for Best Actress, so it could be an interesting night for the presenter.

Advertisement

The Golden Globes is followed by the Oscars later this year, held on Sunday 24th February 2019. For more details click here.