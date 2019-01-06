Emma Willis pays tribute to Celebrity Big Brother in the week it would have started

There’s something missing from the TV listings this week: Celebrity Big Brother.

The show normally would have been gearing up for launch week around this time, but following its cancellation by Channel 5 last year, 2019 is a CBB-free zone.

But while Channel 5 may have fallen out of love with the show, presenter Emma Willis still has a soft spot for Celebrity Big Brother.

“Remembering the final, and all the wonderful people I had the pleasure of working with over the years, on what would normally have been launch week,” she wrote on Instagram, posting a number of behind the scenes images from the show. “Love you #CBB.”

2019 will be the first time since 2000 that there has been no version of Big Brother on British TV – that it, unless another channel decides to pick the format up.

42-year-old presenter Willis is currently fronting ITV’s The Voice UK, and certainly isn’t short of things to do following Big Brother’s big exit last year.

However, she’s repeatedly said that she would still present Big Brother if it moved to another channel.

“Would I be a part of another Big Brother? Why wouldn’t I?” she told RadioTimes.com in October.

“I’ve been a part of it for such a long time. As long as diaries allowed for it and it was still the Big Brother I know and love, then yes.”

However, she added that she was not sure whether the series had picked up any interest from other broadcasters.

“I haven’t got a clue where or if Big Brother is going anywhere,” she said. “I didn’t even know it was being considered by other channels.”