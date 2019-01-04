Killing Eve series 2 US air date confirmed – but when will UK viewers be able to watch?

BBC America has confirmed that series two of Phoebe Waller Bridge’s excellent drama Killing Eve will debut on 8th April 2019.

Advertisement

The BBC has not yet confirmed a UK launch date – though director of content Charlotte Moore told fans earlier this year that they would “not have to wait so long next time” for new episodes.

Fans were frustrated after the six-month gap between the hit series’ US and UK airings last year.

We’ve also finally got a little bit of info on the new episodes of the series series, which stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer as a government agent and a psychotic assassin bonded together by a mutual obsession.

Here's your first look at Season 2 of #KillingEve! pic.twitter.com/5LENSafvKe — Killing Eve (@KillingEve) December 25, 2018

Series two will pick up 36 seconds after the events of the finale, with an injured Villanelle on the run, and Eve determined to find her before somebody else does.

There are a few changes on and off screen for the new season, with Emerald Fennell taking over from Phoebe Waller-Bridge as showrunner, and Julian Barratt and Nina Sosanya (Love Actually) joining the cast.

Oh, Comer and Fiona Shaw are all set to reprise their roles, too.

Advertisement

Killing Eve series 2 will debut on BBC America on 8th April