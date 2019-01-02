Line of Duty, Killing Eve 2, Poldark and more showcased in epic new BBC drama trailer

Good news if your New Year resolution is to watch plenty of great drama in the coming months: the BBC just gave us a sneak peek of shows coming in 2019 – and they all look pretty epic.

From the fifth series of Line of Duty, to new episodes of Killing Eve, Peaky Blinders, Keeping Faith and more, the broadcaster’s new year super trailer is packed with teases for the most-anticipated upcoming dramas.

That also includes some pretty intriguing shots of Ralph Fiennes coming up against a Martian tripod in The War of The Worlds, Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones as the formidable Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack and Aidan Turner reprising the titular role in the last series of Poldark.

And the best thing about all this? A lot of these shows are expected to land soon, with The War of The Worlds, Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders promised to air early this year.

You can check out the best shows that will hit our screens (from the BBC and beyond) in 2019 here, including Good Omens, The Crown series three, Game of Thrones and more.