Of course X Factor’s Simon Cowell is cloning his dogs

Turns out X Factor boss Simon Cowell really really loves his dogs. In fact, he’s set to make duplicates of his three Yorkshire terriers using a South Korean cloning company.

Yes, really. Squiddly, Diddly and Freddy are set to be swabbed for DNA as Cowell cannot “bear the thought of them not being around”.

“I am 100 per cent cloning the dogs, all of them,” he told The Sun on Sunday.

“We’ve thoroughly looked into it, got all the details and I can prove to you I’m going to clone them. There is documentation.

“I am doing it because I cannot bear the thought of them not being around. I might actually do it sooner rather than later, which will mean we have six dogs running around.”

He added that the swabbing process ­– reportedly costing £60,000 per pooch – won’t harm his dogs.

Cowell won’t be the first celebrity to use a cloning service like South Korean company Sooam Biotech, with actress and singer Barbra Streisand revealing earlier this year she’d cloned two dogs.