Meet the cast of BBC’s Les Misérables

Les Misérables, the BBC’s song-less adaptation of Hugo’s epic 1862 novel, hits our screens this December and January.

Though fans of the long-running musical will be wary about the decision to ditch the singing, rest assured we’re in good hands: the six-part series has been penned by Andrew Davies, the man behind top notch adaptations including Vanity Fair, Pride and Prejudice, Middlemarch, and War & Peace.

Plus, the cast is stacked with stars, including the likes of Olivia Colman, Lily Collins and David Oyelowo.

Find out everything you need to know about the cast of the drama below…

Jean Valjean played by Dominic West

Who is Jean Valjean? “One of the greatest superheroes of world literature”, according to West. He was jailed for 19 years for stealing bread to feed his sister and her children, and when he gets out he vows to dedicate the rest of his life to being a good man.

Where have I seen Dominic West before? The Sheffield native starred as Jimmy McNulty in The Wire, and has also had major roles in the recent Tomb Raider adaptation, Chicago, The Affair, Pride, Testament of Youth and 300.

Javert played by David Oyelowo

Who is Javert? A policeman, and Jean Valjean’s nemesis, who doesn’t believe in his enemy’s redemption and is determined to put him back in prison. He is “a man on his own personal quest for justice”, according to Oyelowo.

Where have I seen David Oyelowo before? He is best known for playing Martin Luther King Jr in Selma, and for roles in Jack Reacher, Interstellar, A Most Violent Year, A United Kingdom and A Wrinkle In Time.

Fantine played by Lily Collins

Who is Fantine? A young woman who thinks she has found the man of her dreams in the wealthy Felix, but, says Collins, “unfortunately she has to create a life that she wasn’t planning on…”

Where have I seen Lily Collins before? She is the daughter of singer Phil. She has featured in Netflix films Okja and To The Bone along with YA flicks The Mortal Instruments and Love, Rosie.

Madame Thénardier played by Olivia Colman

Who is Madame Thénardier? An innkeeper. “She is deeply unpleasant in every way”, says Colman. She and her husband take in the young Cosette with ulterior motivations.

Where have I seen Olivia Colman before? She played Sophie in Peep Show, and has since starred in The Lobster, The Night Manager, The Favourite, Flowers, Fleabag, Broadchurch, Murder on the Orient Express… and she has also signed on to star as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown series 3 & 4.

Monsieur Thénardier played by Adeel Akhtar

Who is Monsiuer Thénardier? A former scavenger-turned-landlord. “He is terrible with money and responsibility so it soon all goes down the pan”, says Akhtar.

Where have I seen Adeel Akhtar before? He has featured in The Night Manager, The Big Sick, Unforgotten, Four Lions and Trollied.

Cosette played by Ellie Bamber

Who is Cosette? An orphan who was taken in by Monsieur and Madame Thénardier, and was treated like a slave throughout her upbringing. “I think Cosette is a representation of hope and the future for the story,” Bamber says.

Where have I seen Ellie Bamber before? She has starred in The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies and Nocturnal Animals.

Marius played by Josh O’Connor

Who is Marius? A young upper-class man who falls in love with Cosette and is “forced to choose between his political and social conscience”, according to O’Connor.

Where have I seen Josh O’Connor before? He played Lawrence in The Durrells, has featured in God’s Own Country and Cinderella, and has signed on to play young Prince Charles in The Crown seasons 3 & 4 alongside Olivia Colman.

Éponine played by Erin Kellyman

Who is Éponine? The cynical eldest daughter of Madame and Monsieur Thénardier.

Where have I seen Erin Kellyman before? She played Enfys Nest in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Felix played by Johnny Flynn

Who is Felix? A wealthy young man who woos Fantine, but has no intention of staying with her.

Where have I seen Johnny Flynn before? The former folk-singer played Dylan on Lovesick, William Dobbin in Vanity Fair, young Albert Einstein in Genius, and has also featured in Beast, Detectorists and Inside No. 9.

The Bishop played by Derek Jacobi

Who is The Bishop? It’s in the name – he helps Jean Valjean reform himself after his prison stint.

Where have I seen Derek Jacobi before? He played Gracchus is Gladiator, Probert in Gosford Park andCaron in The Day of The Jackal, and led BBC drama Last Tango in Halifax. He also recently featured in Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express alongside Les Mis co-star Olivia Colman.

Pontmercy played by Henry Lloyd-Hughes

Who is Pontmercy? Marius’ father, a colonel under Napoleon.

Where have I Seen Henry Lloyd-Hughes before? He has featured in The Durrell’s. Will, Indian Summers and Now You See Me 2.

Les Misérables begins on BBC1 at 9pm on Sunday 30th December