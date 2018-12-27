Accessibility Links

  4. Torvill and Dean are back together again for new Dancing on Ice 2019 trailer

The judges will return to the ice alongside Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Torvill and Dean in Dancing on Ice trailer

Olympic champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have been on our screens (and on our minds) a lot this Christmas, with their own biopic Torvill and Dean taking pride-of-place in ITV’s festive schedule.

And now the two of them are back in a brand-new trailer for Dancing on Ice, sliding into each other’s arms to pose for the camera.

The “greatest show on ice” is set to return to ITV on Sunday 6th January as a dozen celebrities and their ice dancing partners show us their skating skills in the first live show. Joining them are hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, judges Torvill and Dean, and Ashley Banjo and Jason Gardiner.

With contestants including Grease’s Didi Conn, TOWIE legend Gemma Collins and outspoken former Strictly pro dancer James Jordan, series 11 is looking promising already…

Dancing on Ice returns on Sunday 6th January at 6pm on ITV

Torvill and Dean in Dancing on Ice trailer
