What was the best TV show of Christmas Day 2018?
Call the Midwife? Strictly Come Dancing? Mrs Brown’s Boys? VOTE for your favourite festive TV treat now
From Miriam Margolyes’ arrival in Call the Midwife, to an intimate telling of the Torvill & Dean story, Christmas Day 2018 served up a fair few festive hits. But which was your favourite?
Was the return of Agnes with Alexa-style wifi assistant ‘Maggie’ in Mrs Brown’s Boys the highlight? Did the Strictly Come Dancing special make your day? Or should the tale of the accident-prone Zog be crowned Christmas’s best TV show?
That’s for YOU to decide. Simply vote below for the programme you think should be named the best TV show of Christmas Day 2018.