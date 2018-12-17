Meet the cast of Click and Collect on BBC1

Click and Collect is a one-off, hour-long comedy that sees two mockumentary legends join forces: The Office’s Stephen Merchant and People Just Do Nothing’s Asim Chaudhry.

The pair play two mismatched neighbours as they take a road trip across the country to pick up the one toy that will make a little girl’s Christmas dreams come true.

Meet the full cast – including The One Show’s Matt Baker and Alex Jones – below…

Stephen Merchant as Andrew Bennett

Who is Andrew Bennett? A dad who has failed to buy the one present his six-year-old daughter really wants: Sparklehoof the Unicorn Princess.

Where do I recognise Stephen Merchant from? Merchant is most famous for co-creating The Office with Ricky Gervais, in which he also starred in a cameo role as Oggy. He made another series with Gervais called Extras, in which he played incompetent agent Darren Lamb. Elsewhere, Merchant has also been seen in Dream Corp LLC, The Big Bang Theory, Hello Ladies and Life’s Too Short – the latter two of which he wrote as well.

Asim Chaudhry as Dev D’Cruz

Who is Dev D’Cruz? Andrew’s irritating, over-friendly neighbour, who reveals he’s managed to track down the last Sparklehoof in the whole of the UK.

Where do I recognise Asim Chaudhry from? Chaudhry played the inimitable Chabuddy G in pirate radio mockumentary People Just Do Nothing, which he also co-wrote. His other acting credits include High & Dry and Hoff the Record.

Matt Baker and Alex Jones as themselves

The One Show presenters make a cameo in Click & Collect when Andrew and Dev appear on the programme to talk about their magical Christmas road trip and their future adventures. Dev also happens to be obsessed with The One Show and references it at every possible opportunity.

Sophia Di Martino as Claire

Who is Claire? Andrew’s wife, who is furious that her husband has failed to get hold of Sparklehoof the Unicorn Princess.

Where do I recognise Sophia Di Martino from? Martino is best known for playing Amy in the Channel 4 drama Flowers alongside Olivia Colman. She has also starred in 4 O’Clock Club, Mount Pleasant and Casualty.

Click and Collect is on BBC1 at 9pm on Christmas Eve