Who are all the famous voices in BBC1’s Christmas animation Zog?

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s beloved book about an accident-prone dragon named Zog is coming to BBC1 this Christmas Day.

The team behind The Highway Rat, Stickman and The Gruffalo are returning with another animated festive family treat.

The adaptation also features an all-star voice cast, headed up by Sir Lenny Henry as the narrator. Read on for the full voice cast.

Lenny Henry plays the narrator

Who does Lenny Henry play in Zog? Sir Lenny Henry narrates the story, about the accident-prone young dragon Zog who must capture a princess for his final task at Dragon School.

Where have I seen Lenny Henry before? National treasure and knight of the realm, Lenny Henry is best known for his stand-up comedy and of course for co-founding Comic Relief. Away from comedy, Henry’s 2015 BBC drama Danny and the Human Zoo was a fictionalised account of his life growing up in 1970s Dudley.

Kit Harington plays Sir Gadabout

Who does Kit Harington play in Zog? Kit Harington plays Sir Gadabout, a knight who’s keen to rescue Princess Pearl — although she’d much rather be a doctor than a princess…

Where have I seen Kit Harington before? He’s best known for playing Jon Snow in HBO’s Game of Thrones, but Harington is no stranger to the BBC, having played Robert Catesby in BBC1’s 2017 drama Gunpowder.

Hugh Skinner plays Zog

Who does Hugh Skinner play in Zog? Hugh Skinner is cast in the title role, a young dragon who’s trying to finish his training at Dragon School.

Where have I seen Hugh Skinner before? He’s best known for playing the inept intern Will Humphries in the comedy W1A, and for playing Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s boyfriend Harry in Fleabag. He also appeared in 2018’s Mamma Mia! sequel Here We Go Again.

Tracey Ullman plays Madame Dragon

Who does Tracey Ullman play in Zog? Tracey Ullman plays Zog’s teacher, Madame Dragon, who oversees all the young dragons’ training at Dragon School.

Where have I seen Tracey Ullman before? The Emmy-winning comedian and actress is best known in the UK for her work on the topical comedy series Tracey Breaks the News.

Patsy Ferran plays Princess Pearl

Who does Patsy Ferran play in Zog? Patsy Ferran plays Princess Pearl, a young princess who would really prefer to be a doctor, and often practises surgical techniques on her teddy bear when really she should be practising her sewing.

Where have I seen Patsy Ferran before? Theatre star Ferran is probably most recognisable for her break-out TV role as Mercy in Sky’s Jamestown.