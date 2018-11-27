Death and Nightingales on BBC2 – What’s it about, who’s in the cast and when’s it on TV?

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan is trialling another rugged look in BBC2 drama Death and Nightingales, from The Fall writer Allan Cubitt.

A “gripping drama” based on Eugene McCabe’s book of the same name, the show takes place in one 24-hour period in 1885 and has a “twisted love triangle” at its heart.

Set in the Irish countryside, the three-parter sees Beth Winters trying to escape her limited life and strict, protestant stepfather Billy, with the help of the charming Liam Ward.

When is Death and Nightingales on TV?

Death and Nightingales airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC2.

Is there a trailer for Death and Nightingales?

Yes! And it’s pretty eerie…

Who’s in the Death and Nightingales cast?

Dornan, who played serial killer Paul Spector in The Fall, has been cast in the part of Liam Ward.

He’s joined by Matthew Rhys (The Americans), who plays Billy, Ann Skelly (Red Rock) as Beth Winters, and is reunited with his The Fall co-star Valene Kane, who plays Beth’s Catholic mother, Catherine.

What is Death and Nightingales about?

If you thought this might be a sweet, coming-of-age story, think again — the synopsis sounds pretty ominous: “As decades of pain and betrayal finally build to a devastating climax, Death and Nightingales is a powerful and gripping drama that follows a woman struggling to control her own destiny and will illuminate tensions that tear both families and nations apart.”

Although when a show has ‘death’ in the title, that might be an initial clue.

“It’s a complex novel that has at its heart a kind of twisted love story and triangle,” explains writer and director Cubitt.

“Billy Winters is… a very troubled man,” Rhys adds, “who lost his wife ten years ago in a horrific accident and raised his step-daughter on his own, sadly we’re not quite sure when, but his feelings for his step-daughter have crossed over into a slightly dark place.”

On joining the cast, Dornan says: “I’m thrilled to be reunited with Allan and his brilliant scripts to play such an intriguing character like Liam Ward.”

Skelly added: “Playing such a strong character as Beth Winters is truly an actor’s dream, and a fantastically intense challenge to be given the opportunity to play. And to get to work with such brilliant actors like Matthew and Jamie, and a director like Allan Cubitt, is just surreal to me. I can’t wait to start!”