Gareth Southgate to join Bear Grylls for new “ultimate challenge” on ITV

England football manager Gareth Southgate is joining adventurer and presenter Bear Grylls for a new hour-long ITV special, it has been announced, with the pair visiting the UK’s “toughest terrain” to “tackle the ultimate challenge.”

Footballer-turned manager Southgate, who found a place in the nation’s hearts after shepherding England to near-unprecedented success during the World Cup over the summer, will have his composure and poise under pressure tested by Grylls in a quest across the country’s rugged moorlands.

The special will be called Bear’s Mission with Gareth Southgate, and follows similar one-off adventures with the likes of professional boxer Anthony Joshua.

“Gareth’s shown incredible strength in his life becoming England manager and our mission together certainly challenged him on so many levels,” Grylls said in a release.

“The wild always rewards commitment and courage, and Gareth has both of these qualities in spades. It was an honour getting to know this great national hero on this journey together.”

“Ahead of the 2018 World Cup campaign, we took the England squad to the Royal Marines Commando Training Centre for a weekend of military training in the wilderness,” added Southgate.

“It was hugely beneficial for the team and something I was keen to repeat. Bear’s mission has not disappointed by presenting me with some great physical and mental challenges over the past few days.”

After getting to the semi-finals in Russia, we’re sure it’ll be a doddle…

Bear’s Mission with Gareth Southgate will air on ITV in the coming weeks