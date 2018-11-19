Viewers praise “brave” and “moving” Louis Theroux euthanasia documentary

Louis Theroux’s latest documentary, the second of his Altered States series, has been praised by viewers for its powerful exploration of assisted dying in America.

The episode, Choosing Death, saw Theroux visit California, one of the seven states in which it’s legal for doctors to prescribe life-ending medication to terminally ill patients. There he met people like Gus Thomasson, a retired respiratory therapist with stage four pancreatic cancer.

And viewers were left with a mix of emotions after watching Gus take the life-ending drugs and die surrounded by his family.

Left with so many questions and feelings after tonight’s #AlteredStates and so moved by Gus’ death. Death – like life – is full of contradictions. Joyful but profoundly sad. Brief, yet long. Extraordinarily personal, beautifully communal. #LouisTheroux — Hannah Sierp (@stop_hannahtime) November 18, 2018

Incredible television by @louistheroux with the latest episode of #AlteredStates. What an amazing man Gus was, such a fantastic family. A heartbreaking but beautiful episode. #20MayClub — Adam Wells (@mr_gotgotneed) November 18, 2018

Gus had a beautiful death.

That's what I and most people would like but so few get. (Most die in hospital)

I'd prefer to say farewell in a garden or park.

The only way to ensure it is to have the right to control when it happens.

Louis Theroux #alteredstates #ChoosingDeath — Vetrissimo (@vetrissimo) November 18, 2018

Just cried me leg off watching @louistheroux #AlteredStates. Took me back to being with my grandma in her final moments. Nothing can prepare you for watching a loved one die. Heart goes out to that family for the love and support they showed Gus in his final months. — Alyssa James (@ToodlyPipski) November 18, 2018

Audiences were also affected by the story of Deborah, a 65-year-old woman whose husband had died five months earlier. After ending up in a wheelchair as a result of a car crash, she reached out to the Final Exit Network, a group offering technical advice to people who wish to die but aren’t necessarily terminally ill.

Some viewers respected her decision…

It's really devastating having to watch Debra on @louistheroux knowing that maybe if she had friends and family around her, she might have made a different decision. But her wishes are still valid, and she still deserves to decide #AlteredStates — Erin Lindsay (@its_erinlindsay) November 18, 2018

These ‘guides’ are dubious for sure, but I’m on the fence regarding Deborah’s end of life policy. Whilst she isn’t terminally ill, if she is determined to do this, she will at least have a dignified death and that I can’t argue with #alteredstates — Bryony Burnham (@BryonyMcBabs) November 18, 2018

Others were critical of the Network, saying Deborah should have been guided to grief counselling, not suicide…

Difficult viewing in tonight's #AlteredStates. Only Deborah knows how unhappy she was in life and as much as you have to respect her decision, there was something worryingly unlikeable about the 'Exit Guides' and how flippantly they spoke. — Jen (@Jennifer1906) November 18, 2018

Poor Deborah! She needed grief counselling and a befriending service, not those ghoulish suicide pushers. My heart goes out to all the families brave enough to appear on the show. #LouisTheroux #AlteredStates — Val Woodhouse (@ValWipTweets) November 18, 2018

I find these people a bit sick… Encouraging a women to end her life. She is not pallative and seems to currently have some quality of life and has capacity. She is grieving for her husband .#AlteredStates #LouisTheroux — R🌹 (@roseannanna) November 18, 2018

But however viewers felt about Deborah’s death, most praised Theroux for his powerful exploration of the troubling topic…

Watching @louistheroux #AlteredStates, incredibly upsetting and incredibly powerful, done with exceptional professionalism. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) November 18, 2018

Louis Theroux #alteredstates tonight was a beautifully, sensitively made exploration through 3 personal stories of issues around assisted dying in terminally ill people. He is so skilled you don't realise it. TV documentary making at its very best and so much food for thought — david oliver (@mancunianmedic) November 18, 2018

#AlteredStates made me cry. Thank you @louistheroux for being brave enough to make such a beautiful and sensitive episode 💖 — Ellen (@Ellen54695037) November 18, 2018

Very moving @louistheroux. Difficult questions to be asked but very well done. #AlteredStates — Lucy (@artymystery) November 18, 2018

And don’t expect the next episode of Altered States to be easy watching, either. In the final episode of the series, Theroux will explore open adoption in California, a system where women hand over their babies at birth to adoptive families for payment.

Louis Theroux: Altered States is on 9pm Sunday BBC2