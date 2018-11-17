Strictly’s Katya and Neil Jones dance together after Seann Walsh kiss controversy

Strictly Come Dancing professional couple Katya and Neil Jones danced together in Blackpool Week for the first time since the Seann Walsh kiss controversy – and viewers loved it.

The pair, who are married, took to the stage with their fellow pro dancers to open the show, alongside Gloria Estefan who performed a string of her hit songs live.

And it’s fair to say fans were pretty emotional about it all…

wish I didn’t actually tear up watching neil and katya in that dance but here we are — katie (@Kaaaaatie_x) November 17, 2018

NEIL & KATYA AT THE FRONT YES !!!!!! — meg (@joanneandkatya) November 17, 2018

katya and neil dancing together again I’m so happy — hannah (@perfectlyames) November 17, 2018

The dance was something to behold – complete with enormous flamingo-style feather headdresses. It’s the first time the duo have danced together since footage emerged of Katya kissing her celebrity partner Seann Walsh.

Neil and Katya taking centre stage in the campest, most exciting Latin party routine in Blackpool with Gloria Estefan singing is EVERYTHING #Strictly — katie (@Kaaaaatie_x) November 17, 2018

Nice to see Neil & Katya dancing together again though — ⚡️Lady von Jay ⚡️ (@DorisSmiff) November 17, 2018

