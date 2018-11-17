Rugby autumn internationals 2018 live on TV: full fixture list and channel coverage guide

Rugby union’s best sides from the northern and southern hemispheres collide in the 2018 autumn internationals, with all nations out to lay down a marker ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The matches will run for four weekends in November 2018, with New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Tonga and Argentina all hitting the road to take on England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France, Japan and Italy.

A final fixture, taking place on the 1st December, will see the Barbarians take on Argentina.

Find out everything you need to know about the Autumn international fixtures below (updated Monday 12th November).

Saturday 17th November 2018

Italy v Australia kick-off at 2pm live on Premier Sports from Stadio Eugenio, Padua

Wales v Tonga kick-off 2.30pm live on BBC1 from Principality Stadium, Cardiff

England v Japan kick-off at 3pm live on Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action & NOW TV from Twickenham, London – Click here to win hospitality tickets to the match

Scotland v South Africa kick-off at 5.20pm live on BBC1 and BT Sport from Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Ireland v New Zealand kick-off at 7pm live on Channel 4 from Aviva Stadium, Dublin

France v Argentina kick-off at 8.05pm live on Premier Sports (tbc) from Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille

Saturday 24th November 2018

Italy v New Zealand kick-off 2pm live on Premier Sports (tbc) from Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Scotland v Argentina kick-off at 2.30pm live on BBC1 and BT Sport from Murrayfield, Edinburgh

England v Australia kick-off at 3pm live on Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Action & NOW TV from Twickenham, London

Wales v South Africa kick-off at 5.20pm live on BBC2 from Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Ireland v USA kick-off at 6.30pm live on Channel 4 from Aviva Stadium, Dublin

France v Fiji kick-off at 8.05pm live on Premier Sports (tbc) from Stade de France, Paris

Saturday 1st December 2018

Barbarians v Argentina kick-off at 2.30pm live on BBC2 from Twickenham, London

Rugby autumn international results

Saturday 3rd November 2018

Japan 31 – 69 New Zealand

Wales 21 – 10 Scotland

England 12 – 11 South Africa

Ireland 54 – 7 Italy

Saturday 10th November 2018

Italy 28 – 17 Georgia

Scotland 54 – 17 Fiji

England 15 – 16 New Zealand

Wales 9 – 6 Australia

Ireland 28 – 17 Argentina

France 26 – 29 South Africa