Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Former BBC newsreader Richard Baker dies aged 93

Former BBC newsreader Richard Baker dies aged 93

Baker introduced the first ever news bulletin broadcast on BBC television in July 1954

English broadcaster Richard Baker, a newsreader for BBC News, UK, 27th July 1964. (Photo by R. McPhedran/Express/Getty Images)

Veteran BBC newsreader Richard Baker has died at the age of 93, his family has confirmed.

Advertisement

His son, journalist Andrew Baker, shared the sad news on Twitter describing him as a “great broadcaster, great dad and grandfather”

Baker, who was born in London, made history when he introduced the first ever news bulletin broadcast on BBC television in July 1954.

He went on to enjoy numerous roles with the national broadcaster and even voiced children’s TV series Mary, Mungo and Midge. He also had roles in Monty Python’s Flying Circus, popped up in Morcambe and Wise’s Christmas Show and regularly fronted the Last Night of The Proms.

He left the BBC newsdesk in 1982 but his love for current affairs never abated. It was later revealed that Baker still enjoyed reading the news well into his old age, often sharing the headlines with his fellow residents in the retirement community he eventually settled in.

Tributes have poured in from broadcasters who were eager to pay their respects to “one of the finest newsreaders of modern times”.

John Simpson said Baker was “highly intelligent, thoughtful gentle, yet tough in defence of his principles” while Simon McCoy declared that he was “THE newsreader for a generation of us”.

Advertisement

Gyles Brandreth described Baker as a “delightful man” and an “impeccable newsreader” who he said was “very kind and encouraging to me when I was in my twenties”.

Tags

All about BBC News

English broadcaster Richard Baker, a newsreader for BBC News, UK, 27th July 1964. (Photo by R. McPhedran/Express/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jon Cryer Supergirl

Two And A Half Men star Jon Cryer joins Supergirl as Lex Luthor

Tom Waits as "Prospector" in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, a film by Joel and Ethan Coen.

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Doctor Who Children in Need 2018

Children in Need’s Doctor Who fan surprise had viewers in floods of tears

imagenotavailable1

Victoria Coren: “I play the Connecting Walls obsessively on the Only Connect website”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more