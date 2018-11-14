The Inbetweeners cast reunite for 10 year anniversary special

Ten years after it first hit our screens, coming-of-age teen comedy The Inbetweeners will reunite its cast for a two-hour anniversary special.

Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison and Joe Thomas will all be back for the studio show looking back on the show’s classic moments.

The show, currently titled The Inbetweeners 10th Birthday Party, will go behind the scenes of the show’s success and celebrate with some of the comedy’s famous fans.

The Inbetweeners told the story of ‘briefcase w*****’ Will McKenzie as he swapped his posh private school for a state comprehensive, making friends with three hapless sixth-formers on the way.

The comedy was a critical and commercial success, picking up a BAFTA in 2010 and spawning two feature films.

Tom Beck, Channel 4’s commissioning editor for entertainment, explained, “Will, Jay, Simon and Neil spent years failing to sneak into the best parties, so I’m very pleased to throw one they’re definitely invited to.

“I just hope Will brings his mum.”

Co-executive producer Will Macdonald said: “The love for The Inbetweeners is huge, the kind of love that Jay would boast he’s had many times – big celebrities, millions of viewers and loving fans from across the globe.

“And it’s so exciting the boys will be back together to feel that love from all those people and enjoy it first-hand. What could possibly go wrong?”

But fans hoping for a fourth series of the hit comedy look set to be disappointed.

Rumours of a fourth series were sparked earlier this year when James Buckley, who plays serial bogus bragger Jay, posted a picture of the cast, alongside writers Damon Beesley and Iain Morris, having dinner together.

He captioned the post: ‘Inbetweeners series 4 pre-production meal’, sending fans into a frenzy.

But it turns out the foursome had reunited for dinner to celebrate ten years of the show.

Simon Bird, who played Will, recently ruled out a reunion after an interview on Lorraine.

“We don’t want to spoil it, we’re so happy and proud of it,” he said.

Blake Harrison, who played nice-but-dim Neil, also dismissed any rumours of a fourth series.

“I don’t think it would work,” he explained. “I think we’re too old now. The reason it was so funny is because you had these idiotic, ignorant lads that you let them get away with saying things that would be quite offensive. But as they get older, you can’t excuse it.”

Th news of a reunion comes as fellow Inbetweeners star Emily Atack, who played Charlotte Hinchcliffe, joins the cast of the 18th series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!