Plus, Joe Thomas – Simon from The Inbetweeners – is slated to star alongside Claudia O’Doherty (Trainwreck, Netflix’s Love) and Hammed Animashaun (Ryan from C4's Flowers).

Also starring is Flight of the Conchord’s Jemaine Clement, Hannah Tointon (who played Simon’s girlfriend Tara in The Inbetweeners), Emma Rigby (Hollyoaks) and Kurt Yaeger (Sons of Anarchy).

So, what’s it about? Following a group of students as they celebrate graduating at a music festival, the film promises a “coming of age comedy that finds the gang falling in love with music and mud”.

Morris said: “Joe and Keith's script was too funny to ignore. It's great to be working with Joe and Claudia again. And I'm excited for the world to see Hammed's performance.

On the film's premise, he said: “Going to a music festival is a quintessential British rite of passage just like a lads’ holiday or backpacking so it seemed like a natural fit for me to try and find the humour and fun in festivals.”

In other words, expect an Inbetweeners-esque comedy set on a campsite. What could go wrong?