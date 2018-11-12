Hugh Bonneville reprises W1A’s Ian Fletcher to explain BBC Sounds
Jason Watkins also returned as Director of Strategic Governance
After the launch of the new BBC Sounds app – home to the broadcaster’s radio content – people had plenty of questions. Well, just one really: what on earth is it?
Fortunately, Hugh Bonneville brilliantly answered that question as his character Ian Fletcher, BBC Head of Values in BBC comedy W1A.
After comedian Jenny Eclair asked about the app and its difference with BBC Radio on Twitter, Bonneville took up a suggestion from another user who suggested Fletcher would know.
Can’t answer your question but it sounded just like a discussion that @hughbon and @Jason__Watkins would have had in any episode of the fabulous #W1A!!
— Sarah-Jane Dalton (@FeralMother44) November 1, 2018
Effortlessly slipping into character, Bonneville gave a perfect W1A answer. (Granted this was a few days ago now, but it’s too good to miss).
It’s a good question, Jenny, and we’re glad you’ve asked it. Part of our More of Less initiative, BBC Sounds is a condensation of BBC Radio and BBC Noise, which in 2020 will be repurposed as BBC Echo – a great big empty hall, probably in Kidderminster. #W1A @jason__watkins
— Hugh Bonneville (@hughbon) November 1, 2018
Even Jason Watkins, who played Director of Strategic Governance Simon Harwood in the BBC self-spoof, joined in.
If I can just pipe myself onboard and join the soundscape here;Not wanting to bang drums-or bang anything else either, but I championed BBC Noise™️You Guys will know better than I do how things will turn out but we have great hopes for BBC Din™️
— Jason Watkins (@Jason__Watkins) November 1, 2018
If ever there was a time for an Emergency Damage Limitation Meeting, it’s now.