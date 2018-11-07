Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Being Human and Doctor Who writer Toby Whithouse teams up with Neil Gaiman for new Gormenghast series

Being Human and Doctor Who writer Toby Whithouse teams up with Neil Gaiman for new Gormenghast series

Whithouse, who created BBC3's Being Human, will serve as showrunner for the new fantasy series

Getty, TL

Toby Whithouse – Doctor Who writer and creator of comedy series Being Human – is teaming up with American Gods’ Neil Gaiman for a new fantasy drama.

Advertisement

Called Gormenghast, the series is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Mervyn Peake which tells the story of the titular castle and its family of nobles.

Gaiman and A Beautiful Mind’s Akiva Goldsman will serve as executive producers, while Whithouse will pen the series.

We don’t yet know how viewers will be able to watch the show; the series is being produced by Fremantle’s US division, with a UK broadcaster or streaming service yet to be attached to the platform.

Advertisement

The new Gormenghast show won’t be the first time the books are adapted, with the BBC producing a four-part series based on the story in 2000. It starred Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Master of Ritual Steerpike and Christopher Lee as servant Mr Flay.

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker (Richard Grassie)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The cast of Being Human

Being Human is now available in full on BBC iPlayer

Programme Name: Zog - TX: n/a - Episode: Zog - Early Release Pic (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Zog voiced by Hugh Skinner and Madam Dragon voiced by Tracey Ullman. - (C) Magic Light - Photographer: Magic Light

BBC unveils “feminist story” Zog as flagship Christmas 2018 animation

Benedict Cumberbatch

Who are Benedict Cumberbatch’s naughtiest Sherlock and Avengers co-stars?

Toby Whithouse

Doctor Who and Being Human writer set to script YA adaptation Noughts and Crosses

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more