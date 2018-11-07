Being Human and Doctor Who writer Toby Whithouse teams up with Neil Gaiman for new Gormenghast series

Toby Whithouse – Doctor Who writer and creator of comedy series Being Human – is teaming up with American Gods’ Neil Gaiman for a new fantasy drama.

Called Gormenghast, the series is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Mervyn Peake which tells the story of the titular castle and its family of nobles.

Gaiman and A Beautiful Mind’s Akiva Goldsman will serve as executive producers, while Whithouse will pen the series.

We don’t yet know how viewers will be able to watch the show; the series is being produced by Fremantle’s US division, with a UK broadcaster or streaming service yet to be attached to the platform.

The new Gormenghast show won’t be the first time the books are adapted, with the BBC producing a four-part series based on the story in 2000. It starred Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Master of Ritual Steerpike and Christopher Lee as servant Mr Flay.