Game of Thrones prequel series is not officially called The Long Night

HBO has informed George RR Martin that the show's name is still not confirmed – but it's still the title the author would like to have

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Writer George R. R. Martin attends the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has clarified that the upcoming prequel series is not officially titled The Long Night, despite having referred to it as such since it was announced.

He seems to have been prompted to do so by HBO, who apparently wanted to make clear that the title is simply the author’s preferred show name rather than an official one.

“HBO has informed me that the Jane Goldman pilot is not (yet) titled THE LONG NIGHT,” he wrote on his blog. “That’s is certainly the title I prefer, but for the moment the pilot is still officially UNTITLED. So… mea culpa, mea culpa, mea culpa.”

He went on to give an update on the pilot’s progress and added that there are some more spin-offs in development, but stopped short of letting any juicy details slip.

“Elsewise, the pilot is coming along well, with casting falling into place.,” he wrote. “I could tell you more, but I am not supposed to. We also have a couple of other successor shows still in development, but I cannot tell you about those either. Sorry. And some exciting things are happening with the Wild Cards television series, but I can’t talk about those… Hush hush, it’s Hollywood, they like news to come through officially approved channels out there.”

Looks like we’ve got a few months of speculation ahead of us. Good thing we’ve gotten the ball rolling already

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Writer George R. R. Martin attends the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)
