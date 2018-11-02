Accessibility Links

Ewan McGregor set to play villain Black Mask in DC Harley Quinn movie Birds of Prey

The actor will star alongside Margot Robbie, who is reprising her Suicide Squad role

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 10: Actor Ewan McGregor arrives at the premiere of Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' at the El Capitan Theatre on May 10, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Getty, TL

Ewan McGregor will star as villain Black Mask in Birds of Prey, the DC Comics breakout movie for Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

Black Mask – aka crime lord Roman Sionis – is a recurring character in Gotham City’s criminal underworld. Obsessed with disguises, he leads the False Face Society gang.

In the comics, he murdered his wealthy parents in order to take over their company, but was an awful businessman and lost all his fortunes so has become embittered.

As previously announced, Robbie is reprising her Suicide Squad role, while McGregor’s Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead will play Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell will star as Black Canary and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya.

Birds of Prey – for which a release date is yet to be announced – is directed by Cathy Yan.

Star Wars and Trainspotting actor McGregor is also set to play the lead in the sequel to The Shining, Doctor Sleep.

All about Birds of Prey

