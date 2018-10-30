Seann Walsh reveals anger after Strictly Come Dancing 2018 exit: “I messed up”

Strictly Come Dancing’s Halloween Spooktacular saw some truly terrifying sights, from Stacey Dooley dancing with Cyberman-cum-professional dancer Kevin Clifton to the fantastic yet problematic Day of the Dead dance.

But the viewers found Seann Walsh and Katya Jones’ awkward Viennese Waltz to be the scariest thing on Saturday night, with the pair dropping into the bottom two and being voted out by the judges.

Comedian Walsh, 32, who had his time on Strictly Come Dancing marred after he was caught in a passionate clinch with 29-year-old Jones on a drunken night out, has said he was “angry” at himself after his Strictly exit.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on Strictly sister show It Takes Two, he explained, “To be honest with you, that’s the most angry I’ve been afterwards. I knew the dance and I knew I could do it.”

“I started on Saturday thinking we’ve got this, and then I messed it up. I was really angry with myself,” he added. “Then, I had to get eliminated looking like a man who had fallen through a chimney!”

However, despite his gripes at being eliminated so soon, Walsh added he was grateful to have made it through to week six.

“Katya had to teach me how to walk, how to breathe. To get to week six, I think it’s a miracle,” he joked. “I thought I’d be out week one because at the beginning, I couldn’t do anything.”

Walsh had previously compared his dancing skills to “a shed dancing in the wind”.

It Takes Two saw another awkward moment for Walsh and Jones, with the pair both cringing at their montage video of the night – which saw Walsh make a rather unfortunate comparison.

“It’s like having to watch a drunk video of yourself from the night before,” he said, seemingly forgetting his own ‘drunken’ kiss was captured on camera.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 7.05pm on BBC1.