Nicole Scherzinger reveals what she actually whispered to Tess Daly live on Strictly Come Dancing

What did Nicole Scherzinger say to Tess Daly during Strictly Come Dancing’s live show on Saturday?

Viewers spotted the former X Factor judge and Pussycat Dolls singer whisper something to Daly just before the host delivered a piece to camera while sat in the audience.

Some have been trying to do some amateur lip-reading based on the footage – but it turns out they’re way off the mark.

Some had speculated that the former X Factor judge and Pussycat Dolls singer was giving Daly a telling off, quietly warning her: “Don’t sit so close to me.”

Any lipreaders able to work out what Nicole Scherzinger is saying to Tess? Looks a lot like "don't sit so close to me".#scd #strictly pic.twitter.com/M64RLLJMto — Tom Green 📻 (@TomDGreen) October 27, 2018

But Scherzinger, who was in the audience to support her Pussycat Dolls bandmate and Strictly 2018 contestant Ashley Roberts, has revealed what she actually said – and the reality is much friendlier.

With Daly in red and Scherzinger in green, the actual comment was: “Wow, together we look like Christmas.”

She wasn’t wrong.

Tess: “Nice Dress!” Me: “Thanks!” *Looks Down* “Wow, together we look like Christmas” *Looks up and realizes we’re live..*@TessDaly can sit as close to me as she likes & everyone else can focus on how @ImAshleyRoberts killed it last night! Have a blessed, positive Sunday! xo — Nicole Scherzinger (@NicoleScherzy) October 28, 2018

“Tess Daly can sit as close to me as she likes and everyone else can focus on how Ashley Roberts killed it last night,” she also told fans.

Scherzinger had a front row seat to watch her friend perform a top-scoring Charleston for Halloween Week, which earned a massive 39 points.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 3rd November at 7.05pm on BBC1