Something Old Something New Podcast: Sabrina The Teenage Witch and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Something Old, Something New, is the RadioTimes.com podcast that delivers a TV blast from the past and then takes you back to the future.

Join us every Friday as we revisit one brilliant TV show from years gone by AND share our thoughts on an exciting new arrival. From drama to comedy, sci-fi and fantasy to soap operas, we’ve got a LOT of television to talk about.

Episode 1 – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina & Sabrina The Teenage Witch

In our very first episode, we’re heading back to the 1990s to catch up with Sabrina The Teenage Witch. Does the sitcom still hold up all these years later? And how does Netflix’s spooky new series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, compare?

