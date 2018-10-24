All four main Strictly judges to appear together on UK tour for the first time ever
Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli are coming to an arena near you in 2019
For the first time ever, all four of the main Strictly judges will be heading out together on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour.
Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and head judge Shirley Ballas will head to 29 different arenas across the country in January and February next year with tour host Ore Oduba, who won Strictly in 2016. They’ll kick off at the Arena Birmingham on 18th January and finish with four shows at the O2 Arena in London on 9th and 10th February.
Tickets range from £35-65 and can be booked here.
Ballas, who will be making her first ever appearance on the tour alongside her Strictly colleagues, said: “I’m really looking forward to joining Darcey, Bruno and Craig on the Strictly live tour judging panel. I’ve heard so much about the amazing audiences at the arena shows and can’t wait to get the show on the road in January!”
Check out the full list of shows below.