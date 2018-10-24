All four main Strictly judges to appear together on UK tour for the first time ever

For the first time ever, all four of the main Strictly judges will be heading out together on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and head judge Shirley Ballas will head to 29 different arenas across the country in January and February next year with tour host Ore Oduba, who won Strictly in 2016. They’ll kick off at the Arena Birmingham on 18th January and finish with four shows at the O2 Arena in London on 9th and 10th February.

Tickets range from £35-65 and can be booked here.

Ballas, who will be making her first ever appearance on the tour alongside her Strictly colleagues, said: “I’m really looking forward to joining Darcey, Bruno and Craig on the Strictly live tour judging panel. I’ve heard so much about the amazing audiences at the arena shows and can’t wait to get the show on the road in January!”

Check out the full list of shows below.

18 – 21 January – Arena Birmingham

Friday 18 th at 7.30pm, Saturday 19 th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 20 th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm, Monday 21 st at 7.30pm

24-25 January – Leeds First Direct Arena

Thursday 24 th at 7.30pm, Friday 25 th at 7.30pm

26-27 January – Manchester Arena

Saturday 26 th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 27 th at 1.30pm & 6.30pm

29 January – Liverpool Echo Arena

Tuesday 29 th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm

30-31 January – Sheffield Fly DSA Arena

Wednesday 30 th at 7.30pm, Thursday 31 st at 7.30pm

1-3 February – Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Friday 1 st at 7.30pm, Saturday 2 nd at 2.30pm & 7.30pm, Sunday 3 rd at 1.30pm

5-6 February – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 5 th at 7.30pm, Wednesday 6 th at 2.30pm & 7.30pm

7-8 February – London The SSE Arena Wembley

Thursday 7 th at 7.30pm, Friday 8 th at 7.30pm