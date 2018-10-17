Joanna Lumley to host Black Eyed Peas 20th anniversary tribute show on ITV – yes, really

In what might at first glance appear to be quite an unexpected mashup, Joanna Lumley has been recruited to host a one hour special on ITV in celebration of hip-pop-dance group The Black Eyed Peas on their 20th anniversary – and yes, that means that it really has been 20 years since Where is the Love? topped the charts…

Advertisement

The Absolutely Fabulous star – who is, however randomly, a friend of will.i.am’s – will act as master of ceremonies for the tribute show, which will bring together will and co’s celebrity pals to celebrate 20 years of hits and 76 million record sales.

On top of a slate of musical performances, the special will see will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo (the other ones) return to their hometowns in LA, and visiting the club they were discovered in, as family members recount watching the trio meet and grow into one of the biggest pop groups in the world. The special is set to air later on this year.

“I’m both a friend to and a big fan of The Black Eyed Peas,” Joanna Lumley said. It’s very exciting to be part of this and I’m looking forward to it enormously.”

Will.i.am added: “I have my family, my Black Eyed Peas family and my Voice UK family. I’ve always felt at home in the UK and, as a group, we continue to feel Big Love from our fans over here. We are excited to be sharing the backstory of our journey to success with you all.”

Sadly, there is no mention of Fergie anywhere in the press materials, so it is unclear whether or not the former bandmate will be playing a part in the celebrations…

Advertisement

The Black Eyed Peas 20th Anniversary special is set to air in late 2019