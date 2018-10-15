Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. New images show Olivia Colman’s hair-raising transformation for BBC’s Les Miserables TV series

New images show Olivia Colman’s hair-raising transformation for BBC’s Les Miserables TV series

The photos also show Adeel Akhtar as Monsieur Thénardier and Lily Collins in character as Fantine

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 22:00:00 on 15/10/2018 - Programme Name: Les Miserables - TX: 13/07/2018 - Episode: Les Miserables - First Look (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 22:00 HRS ON MONDAY 15TH OCTOBER 2018** Madame Thenardier (OLIVIA COLMAN) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Robert Viglasky TL

The BBC has released new pictures of their upcoming adaptation of Les Misérables – featuring a ginger Olivia Colman.

Advertisement

Yes, Broadchurch star and The Crown series three lead Colman will sport red hair for her role as the rapacious Madame Thénardier, the character played by Helena Bonham Carter in the 2012 movie adaptation.

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 22:00:00 on 15/10/2018 - Programme Name: Les Miserables - TX: 13/07/2018 - Episode: Les Miserables - First Look (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 22:00 HRS ON MONDAY 15TH OCTOBER 2018** Madame Thenardier (OLIVIA COLMAN) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Robert Viglasky

Elsewhere, we get our first glimpse of Utopia’s Adeel Akhtar as Monsieur Thénardier, the husband of Colman’s character…

Les Miserables - First Look

…and The Durrells’ Josh O’Connor (as Marius) and Nocturnal Animals’ Ellie Bamber (Cosette) too.

Les Miserables - First Look

The images follow previously released images of Lily Collins as orphan Fantine, and stars Dominic West (Jean Valjean) with David Oyelowo (Javert).

Les Miserables

The six-part BBC series will be set during a period of great civic unrest in France and centres around a French convict, Jean Valjean, and his struggles to escape his past, while being hunted for years by the persistent Inspector Javert.

Les Miserables

It’s also a story about a young and desperate mother, Fantine, who is forced to leave her daughter and become a prostitute to earn money.

Advertisement

Les Misérables is coming soon to BBC1

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Les Misérables

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 22:00:00 on 15/10/2018 - Programme Name: Les Miserables - TX: 13/07/2018 - Episode: Les Miserables - First Look (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 22:00 HRS ON MONDAY 15TH OCTOBER 2018** Madame Thenardier (OLIVIA COLMAN) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Robert Viglasky TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Ryan Gosling as Sebastian Wilder, Emma Stone as Mia Dolan (SEAC, JG)

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Wanderlust ensemble cast

Meet the cast of Wanderlust

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 19:50:01 on 14/10/2018 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 11 - TX: n/a - Episode: The Ghost Monument (No. 2) - Picture Shows: ++STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 19:50 HOURS SUNDAY OCTOBER 14TH, 2018+++ The Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER) - (C) BBC / BBC Studios - Photographer: Coco Van Oppens TL

Doctor Who to explore partition of India in upcoming series 11 episode Demons Of The Punjab

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss at a Sherlock screening in 2017 (Getty, HF)

BBC and Netflix to co-produce new Dracula TV series from Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more