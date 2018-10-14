Accessibility Links

How to enter The X Factor 2018

Everything you need to know about applying for series 15 of ITV's singing contest

The X Factor judges 2018: Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson, Simon Cowell

The X Factor is back to face the music later this year.

Applications are currently open to find Rak-Su’s successor, but how do you apply if you want to face Robbie Williams, Ayda Field, Louis Tomlinson and Simon Cowell?

You can audition either online or in person, so if you’re a group or a solo singer aged 14 or over, here’s everything you need to know about applying for The X Factor:

How do I apply for The X Factor?

There are several different ways in which you can enter The X Factor this year.

The application forms for applying either via video or in person can be found here, and you can even apply via WhatsApp. Add The X Factor’s WhatsApp number to your smartphone contacts, which is 07733 222 927.

You then need to start a new chat with The X Factor by recording your audition video on the WhatsApp chat, or upload your video from your camera roll. Don’t forget to include your name, age, location and occupation.

New X Factor judges Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson attend The X Factor judges press conference on Tuesday 17th July (Getty)
New X Factor judges Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson (Getty)

But that’s not all…

For the first time ever, people sending in their applications for The X Factor between Tuesday 13th February and Friday 2nd March are in with a chance of winning the opportunity to support last year’s stars at The X Factor tour at a one-off performance at The Brighton Centre on Sunday 4th March.

What are the terms and conditions?

You need to be 14 years of age by 1st July 2018 (there is no upper age limit) and have the right to reside in the UK or Republic of Ireland. Full terms and conditions can be found here.

When is the closing date for X Factor applications?

The last day you can apply is Friday 27th July.

The X Factor returns to ITV this autumn

Janice Robinson from Livin Joy
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

