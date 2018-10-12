Line Of Duty fans hyped about latest mini-trailer – and Steve’s new beard

The finale of BBC’s Bodyguard may have been packed with scenes of nail-biting tension and a twist that completely flipped the series, but for many fans, the evening’s talking point was a new Line of Duty trailer.

Immediately following the Bodyguard, BBC1 revealed a teaser for the upcoming fifth series of creator Jed Mercurio’s other drama…

The short clip didn’t give away too much, but viewers glimpsed Detective Sergeant Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), with Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) declaring: “AC-12 is being met with an institutional cover-up!” Business as usual then.

But then viewers were hit with a revelation which could be the key talking of series five: Steve Arnott has a beard.

Sneakiest of sneak peaks of @Line_of_duty there but we’re back fully loaded and bearded 👮‍♂️🧔🏻🔫 — martin compston (@martin_compston) September 23, 2018

Yes, the Detective Sergeant played by Martin Compston was seen sporting some heavy facial furniture, a marked difference from his usual cleanly-shaven face.

And viewers couldn’t get over it…

Loved #Bodygaurd but then this dude rocked up & I was like f*ck Bodyguard, BRING ME #LineofDuty !!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xxDv9Iydn3 — 🌹Sarah 🎭 (@LifeisLoki) September 23, 2018

Also, can we just take a moment to appreciate Steve's beard in that #LineOfDuty sneak peak. Yes. More of that please. 😍 #Arnott #AC12 — Claire Ashton (@StarCash1) September 23, 2018

So #LineOfDuty 2019 and Steve’s got a beard? What’s that about, fella? — hammersmithblue (@hammersmithblue) September 23, 2018

Omg sneaky peak of @Line_of_duty series 5.. Steve Arnott back in my life with a little beard!! #LineofDuty @martin_compston 😍😍 — Lisa Baker (@Liza_8) September 23, 2018

So, although the trailer really only revealed the change in Arnott’s appearance (this being old news for those who saw an earlier picture of the cast), it still got viewers SERIOUSLY hyped for upcoming episodes…

Sorry, but a #LineOfDuty comeback has made my bloody night!!!! — Beth Gordon (@bethanygordon_) September 23, 2018

Me getting over Bodyguard in 0.2 seconds as soon as I see that #LineofDuty trailer pic.twitter.com/xc5fnKajMS — Ellie Pringle (@EleanorMPringle) September 23, 2018

Best bit of #Bodyguard tonight – trailer for #LineOfDuty 2019. 🎉 — Rachel Burden (@rachelburden) September 23, 2018

Fans have still got a bit of a wait to see the fifth series, though: Jed Mercurio has said AC-12 will be back on the case in early 2019.

This article was originally published on 24 September 2018