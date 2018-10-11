The police help Fiona Bruce race across London to present BBC’s News at Six

Fiona Bruce flagged down a police car as she raced across London to a back-up studio for the News at Six after technical problems caused chaos at the BBC’s New Broadcasting House.

Advertisement

The news anchor and BBC editor Mark Easton made a mad dash from Oxford Street to Westminster just in time to go live for the nightly news, abandoning their taxi to cut through the rush hour traffic and make it to the studio with the help of “Policeman Josh.”

After a day of technical troubles which forced the BBC News channel to air old footage for close to an hour, the team decided to broadcast the News at Six from their Millbank Studio.

We’ve had technical problems at our HQ this afternoon and will be broadcasting the #BBCNewsSix from our Millbank studio. Engineers are working hard to resolve the issue fully. — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) October 10, 2018

But they soon ran into rush hour traffic, which was brought to a near-standstill by a major demonstration at Parliament by women affected by changes to the state pension age.

The situation became increasingly nerve-wracking…

In a taxi with Fiona Bruce and editor of @BBCNews at 6 heading for Millbank. Studio at BH gone down!! Traffic dreadful. Aagghhh! pic.twitter.com/MjnPDgT5Jp — Mark Easton (@BBCMarkEaston) October 10, 2018

But former Crimewatch presenter Fiona Bruce managed to find a friendly policeman.

Policeman Josh has saved the day!@bbcnews should be on air!! pic.twitter.com/9PkAKOsbwt — Mark Easton (@BBCMarkEaston) October 10, 2018

Now in a police car being escorted through the demo. @bbcnews is at stake! pic.twitter.com/YBu2RZTZpF — Mark Easton (@BBCMarkEaston) October 10, 2018

Who knew that @BBCMarkEaston has the power to commandeer police cars! — Chris Cook (@xtophercook) October 10, 2018

Ex Crinewatch presenter Fiona Bruce has the power. — Mark Easton (@BBCMarkEaston) October 10, 2018

Some were pretty miffed that Fiona Bruce gets a police escort when she’s running late to work:

We don’t have enough police to investigate crime but they can get Fiona Bruce to work on time. Nice job — bert1e (@Bertie123B) October 11, 2018

I see in the papers today that the police rushed Fiona Bruce through a demonstration in London so she could do the news! What is happening in this country, the police cant catch a cold but act as a taxi service to the bbc. — Keith Roberts (@KeithRo84352446) October 11, 2018

While others were cheering her on…

Fiona Bruce made it to Millbank Studios in time for the BBC News at Six pic.twitter.com/AUINmneCZx — TV Geek Online 📺 (@TVGeekOnline) October 10, 2018

This is quite something. Fiona Bruce, the editor of the BBC's flagship News at Six prog and Mark Easton are being driven through a protest in a police car because the main studio at Broadcasting House is down. Talk about down to the wire! https://t.co/a8EJEpjgZ5 — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) October 10, 2018

She made it for the six o’clock news!! Well done the police!! 😂 #FionaBruce #bbcnews pic.twitter.com/pHa1roO3Vk — Fifi Spellersh 🎃👻🦇🕸 (@fifimellersh) October 10, 2018

Advertisement

And as Hugh Bonneville noticed, there was something very W1A about the whole situation.