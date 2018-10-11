Uefa Nations League: What time is Israel v Scotland live on TV?

We still may not fully understand how the new Uefa Nations League actually works, but for Scotland the equation is simple: perform here against Israel, and the prize is a second shot at qualifying for Euro 2020.

That carrot of major tournament football for the first time since 1998 should be more than enough motivation, even if it means travelling halfway round the world.

The win at home against Albania – only their second in 2018 – at least pointed to more positive times for Alex McLeish’s squad. If the Nations League helps this Scottish side find their level and then raise it, it will be more than worth the headache that comes with working out the format.

What time does Israel v Scotland kick off?

The match kicks off at 7.45pm on Thursday 11th October.

How can I watch Israel v Scotland on TV?

Coverage is live from 7.30pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

Where is the match being played?

Scotland are away at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa.