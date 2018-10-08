Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Some Doctor Who viewers outside the UK struggled to understand the accents

Some Doctor Who viewers outside the UK struggled to understand the accents

A number of fans from across the Pond were forced to turn the subtitles on during Jodie Whittaker's debut

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who: The Ghost Monument (BBC, HF)

For many British viewers, the distinctly Northern feel to Sunday night’s Doctor Who (“Eat my salad, ‘alloween!”) was a welcome revelation.

Advertisement

But it seems that some watching elsewhere struggled to understand the Yorkshire accents in the series opener, which was set in Sheffield and starred Jodie Whittaker in the title role, speaking in her native twang.

The warning signs were there when American subtitlers recently struggled to decipher Whittaker’s accent during her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and misspelt her home town Huddersfield.

And on Sunday, some viewers tuning in to watch the Thirteenth Doctor were forced to resort to the subtitles.

“I haven’t watched British television in a while so I had to turn the subtitles on,” one viewer joked on Twitter.

“Loved the show, but my American hubby kept asking me what she was saying,” another viewer noted. “Guess we’ll be adding in the subtitles.”

But for some Yorkshire residents, the strong accents were a point of pride.

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sunday 14th October at 6:55pm

Tags

All about Doctor Who

(BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

BBC, Twitter, TL

A new Doctor Who character has become an instant cult figure

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who debut watched by more than 8 million

Big Mandy (ASHLEY MCGUIRE), Kurtan (CHARLIE COOPER), Kerry (DAISY MAY COOPER) in This Country

How are the cast of This Country related?

Michael Ennis (JOHN GOODMAN), Kate Ashby (MICHAELA COEL) (BBC)

Meet the cast of BBC2’s Black Earth Rising

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more