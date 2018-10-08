Here’s what YOU thought of Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor Who debut has been deemed a triumph by fans on Twitter and our Radio Times critics but what did you, the RadioTimes.com readers think of The Woman Who Fell to Earth?

Well, that’s the question we put to you, asking you to send us your video reviews of the episode.

Lots of you responded and here’s what you had to say…

Think you have what it takes to be a RadioTimes.com video reviewer?

Then here’s how to get involved in future…

How do I become a RadioTimes.com video reviewer?

It’s simple really. We’ll be asking lots of new questions about your favourite shows and movies, from Doctor Who to Outlander, Sherlock to Star Wars, The Avengers and beyond. You just need to keep an eye out on site and on our Twitter and Facebook pages to find out what we want you to have your say about.

What will the clips be used for?

The clips will be used for special fan review/reaction videos on the Radio Times YouTube channel, but we can’t guarantee that we’ll be able to use every video that’s sent in.

How do I send in a video review?

Your video review should be filmed in landscape format (turn your phone camera sideways) and sent to readerreviews@radiotimes.com using a file transfer service like WeTransfer or DropBox.

Remember, if you’re sending us a clip you must make sure you don’t use any music, images or footage that isn’t yours – we want to see and hear YOU. But you’d like to dress up in your favourite character costumes that’s absolutely fine.

If you’re under the age of 18, you must have permission from your parent or guardian to make and send us a video review. And if there’s more than one person in your video, everyone involved must understand what the video’s being used for, and give their consent to appear.