Former Doctor Who stars and crew pay tribute to Jodie Whittaker’s first episode

Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor crash-landed into living rooms on Sunday night, and it’s fair to say she was a hit with us ordinary viewers – but what did people who have actually worked on the show think of her debut story The Woman Who Fell to Earth?

Advertisement

Well, from what we’ve seen the former stars and behind-the-scenes crew of Doctor Who past were big fans, with the likes of Mark Gatiss, Matt Lucas and John Barrowman all expressing their excitement about the episode on social media.

At the theatre all day so had to watch #DoctorWho at midnight!

Absolutely loved it. Jodie delightful and @BradleyWalsh as movingly Cribbins-like as I knew he would be. A creepy, moving and fun first adventure. Above all, I loved its heart(s). I love you, Doctor Who!❤️️❤️️ — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) October 8, 2018

Come on Countryfile get on with it — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) October 7, 2018

we don't care about the weather because we are INDOORS WAITING FOR DOCTOR WHO — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) October 7, 2018

It's about time. — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) October 7, 2018

Yes. — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) October 7, 2018

From a behind-the-scenes perspective Whittaker got a big thumbs up as well, with regular director Rachel Talalay (who shot Whittaker’s regeneration) and two-time writer Neil Gaiman noting their excitement and singing the new Doctor’s praises.

I just watched "The Woman Who Fell To Earth." That was definitely the Doctor. Not that I had any real doubts. But it's wonderful to see how much of the Doctor she is. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 8, 2018

And amazing group of Whovians helped me celebrate the New Doctor #DoctorWho What a joy day. #NowMoreThanEver #JodieWhittaker https://t.co/vY43W5wx9x — Rachel Talalay (@rtalalay) October 7, 2018

And Whittaker also got the seal of approval from some classic series stars, with one of the Doctor’s former selves – Seventh Doctor actor Sylvester McCoy – paying tribute to her performance along with Katie Manning, who played Third Doctor Jon Pertwee’s companion Jo Grant.

"Jodie

welcome to the Hood !

You’ve broken A Glass Ceiling, So I can’t welcome you to the Brother-hood. Your breaking the Glass Ceiling is not only important to future Doctor Whos, but will inspire others to go forth and break them all over the place.

Here’s to Breaking Glass👏" pic.twitter.com/N9yLfdipif — Sylvester McCoy (@4SylvesterMcCoy) October 7, 2018

Woowho all the way!an absolutely brilliant new series on every level #DoctorWho @BBCOne edge of sofa totally immersed ! JodieWhitaker gave it to us with both hearts ♥️ ❤️ & the whole team 👏made me one very happy old companion knew DW wouldnt let us down — KatyManning Official (@ManningOfficial) October 7, 2018

And then there was poor old ex-Amy Pond Karen Gillan, who would have been watching and enjoying along with everybody – if it wasn’t for the fact that she was stuck on a flight while the episode was on.

Such are the breaks of becoming a globetrotting international movie star – less opportunity to watch Doctor Who in your downtime.

New Doctor Who!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! And I'm on a bloody plane and missing all the action 😬😬😬 — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) October 7, 2018

Still, overall it looks like the extended Doctor Who family are more than happy with their new TV relative. The Doctor is in!

Advertisement

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays