Former Doctor Who stars and crew pay tribute to Jodie Whittaker’s first episode

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor crash-landed into living rooms on Sunday night, and it’s fair to say she was a hit with us ordinary viewers – but what did people who have actually worked on the show think of her debut story The Woman Who Fell to Earth?

Well, from what we’ve seen the former stars and behind-the-scenes crew of Doctor Who past were big fans, with the likes of Mark Gatiss, Matt Lucas and John Barrowman all expressing their excitement about the episode on social media.

From a behind-the-scenes perspective Whittaker got a big thumbs up as well, with regular director Rachel Talalay (who shot Whittaker’s regeneration) and two-time writer Neil Gaiman noting their excitement and singing the new Doctor’s praises.

And Whittaker also got the seal of approval from some classic series stars, with one of the Doctor’s former selves – Seventh Doctor actor Sylvester McCoy – paying tribute to her performance along with Katie Manning, who played Third Doctor Jon Pertwee’s companion Jo Grant.

And then there was poor old ex-Amy Pond Karen Gillan, who would have been watching and enjoying along with everybody – if it wasn’t for the fact that she was stuck on a flight while the episode was on.

Such are the breaks of becoming a globetrotting international movie star – less opportunity to watch Doctor Who in your downtime.

Still, overall it looks like the extended Doctor Who family are more than happy with their new TV relative. The Doctor is in!

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays

