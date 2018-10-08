Doctor Who fans LOVE Jodie Whittaker’s new Doctor after her first episode
But they couldn't handle the tooth when it came to the new monster
The first episode of Doctor Who starring Jodie Whittaker has finally, FINALLY aired on BBC1 – and it’s fair to say that the fans were blown away by the first adventure for the Thirteenth Doctor.
Praising Whittaker’s performance and the new feel of the series as a whole, viewers took to Twitter in their droves to share their warm thoughts on The Woman Who Fell to Earth.
And even from the earliest moments of the episode, things were looking promising.
Crikey. This is bloody good so far. #DoctorWho
— #hellomynameis Jamie (@jamiepugh1998) October 7, 2018
i guess I love the new doctor already omg I’m living #DoctorWho
— lauren (@achillestbh) October 7, 2018
Here she is!! #DoctorWho Great entrance! pic.twitter.com/nlX2XkzHRs
— Andy Walken (@MrAndyWalken) October 7, 2018
"i'm calling you yaz because we're friends now" how cute #DoctorWho
— kelly (@villinelle) October 7, 2018
I love Jodie already #DoctorWho
— Scottey Holtzclaw (@s_holtzclaw88) October 7, 2018
Well, the great thing about Jodie is that she is immediately the Doctor. It’s almost like she’s been playing the role for a while. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/0PqBhz3f7T
— Andrew Knight (@mrandrewdknight) October 7, 2018
And as the episode went on, love for Whittaker’s Doctor only continued, whether she was building her own sonic screwdriver, tracking down alien nasty “Tim Shaw” or just letting people know that change wasn’t so bad after all.
“All of this is new to you and new can be scary.” Low-key calling out all of those reluctant to accept the doctor. #DoctorWho
— Reduan Soroar (@CrowsStainedRed) October 7, 2018
The Doctor actually demonstrating practical application of science. 😍 #DoctorWho
— Flowerbedgrl ︽✵︽ (@flowerbedgrl) October 7, 2018
This is going down VERY well.#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/H6YzOqymFC
— Andrew Smith (@Andr3wSmith) October 7, 2018
The episode isn't even over yet and I can already say that #JodieWhittaker has already brought back the joy of being a Whovian to me that I have been missing the last couple of years. #DoctorWho @BBCAMERICA
— 🥅🏒 Wendilyn 🍦🌀 (@wendilyn2224) October 7, 2018
Jodie Whittaker is perfect for this role (wry, intelligent, tough) and she’s making history! Already loving her on #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/9mNvZOQmZI
— Karen Rock (@KarenRock5) October 7, 2018
Not watched #DoctorWho in years and loving #JodieWhitaker xx
— Tom Fleming (@TomFlemo) October 7, 2018
By the end of the episode, it was clear that Whittaker had won over the majority of viewers, with many heaping praise on her upbeat personality and the climactic stand-off with the episode’s villain.
When people need help, She never refuses. #DoctorWho #JodieWhittaker pic.twitter.com/Ei2KuIfFVd
— mel (@jodieswife) October 7, 2018
That show I love with all my heart? I've fallen for it all over again. #DoctorWho
— Lee Binding (@LeeBinding) October 7, 2018
According to nearly 8 yr old Sam, #DoctorWho is the scariest thing ‘ever’ and i’ve just had to do a monster check around the house before bed. Well played #13thDoctor
— Dr James Morris (@jimbonesmorris) October 7, 2018
⭐️ lady doctor
⭐️ drunk northerner throwing kebab salad at an alien
⭐️ girls with balls
⭐️ boys with feelings
⭐️ “I’m going out there for you, nan.”
⭐️ the rainbow tee
⭐️ the promise of Alan Cumming in a fancy hat
Marvellous.#DoctorWho
— Fiona Longmuir 🍂 (@EscapologistFi) October 7, 2018
Doctor Who had Sheffield, dyspraxia, Jodie Whittaker, technology (like human technology), kebabs being thrown, teeth monster, Bradley Walsh and some stunning views – what's not to love? #DoctorWho
— James Day (@JamesD2Day) October 7, 2018
Seriously #JodieWhittaker is an absolutely perfect choice for the role of the Thirteenth Doctor. She's gonna smash it and I'd say she has already. Bravo! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/MqqjC7q4hp
— Shannon. (@KingdomFan22) October 7, 2018
Jodie Whittaker is a breath of fresh air. Brilliant. #DoctorWho
— Léon (@ZeroMachineZero) October 7, 2018
She’s their first and only Doctor. Very comfy sofa! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/yAesBoauTx
— Anna Rafferty (@raffers) October 7, 2018
13 is the perfect mix of badass and funny. #doctorwho
— rosie (@rosietetlow) October 7, 2018
Jodie Whitaker is the Doctor. This is going to be a fun season.#DoctorWho
— Richard Lobinske (@BugsandRockets) October 7, 2018
In fact, the new Doctor dominated the conversation so much that people were barely tweeting about anything else – bar one thing.
He’s the terror of dentists throughout the galaxy, a cavity of depravity, a jaw-breaker and mischief maker. He’s….new episode villain Tim Shaw, aka Tzim-Sha, aka that blue bloke with all the teeth stuck to his face, who completely creeped out a lot of viewers (played by Samuel Oatley).
Suffice it to say, they couldn’t handle the tooth – or the Doctor’s resolutely normal nickname for him.
I’m nicknaming him Tooth Face, it’s better than Tim Shaw 😂 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/Kv2AOCofSW
— Stevie the Great 💭 (@Posistevety) October 7, 2018
#DoctorWho Teeth face!! Euw!!! My skin is crawling pic.twitter.com/rZHk53LcK9
— ~V!X~ (@Tozz2009) October 7, 2018
His dental bill must be astronomical #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/rcQ18cXAoe
— 🎃 Marc 🎃 (@Ver_2) October 7, 2018
Pray for every Tim Shaw on Twitter #DoctorWho
— Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) October 7, 2018
The perfect gift for that tooth faced alien in your life #DoctorWho #cufflinks pic.twitter.com/pHlMdFG7C0
— Jill Caldwell (@coffeecup73) October 7, 2018
The BBC actually credited the villain in #DoctorWho as "Tim Shaw" and I can't even… pic.twitter.com/NpUeMztY3V
— Ben Williams (@wenbbilliams) October 7, 2018
Okay, that ‘Tim Shaw’ thing was the funniest bit of #DoctorWho since Peter Kay was that alien from Klom.
— Rodger Skelton (@RogManSkelly) October 7, 2018
The "Tim Shaw" gag made me laugh every time. #DoctorWho
— Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) October 7, 2018
tim shaw is trending. i am wheezing.
— d. (@vaIenciaperez) October 7, 2018
Overall, it seems like Chris Chibnall’s new Doctor Who is a hit with audiences.
Sure, not everyone loved every part of it – a few complained it was “slow”, while others had some more fundamental issues with the new episode.
Is this an episode of #DoctorWho or #doctors it feels like low budget trash and very slow, what are these actors too. This is 15 minutes in and it's still trying to establish something I don't know what, but it's not entertaining.
— jason beckley (@indelacio_co_uk) October 7, 2018
#DoctorWho #JodieWhittaker did solid opening ep but the writing was quite poor and the storyline was so slow- also where was the TARDIS ?!?
— EmilyK_Geeson (@ek_geeson) October 7, 2018
Latest #DoctorWho was too slow, boring even. Nice seeing Sheffield again though
— Simon Vine (@Simon_V_RadioDJ) October 7, 2018
The story is going quite slow – not sure I’m liking this episode… I’m used to the fast pace energetic writing! The writing isn’t that good… sorry… #DoctorWho
— Jessica (@_JessicaMaria__) October 7, 2018
#DoctorWho Jodie is Fantastic and on the whole the episode is good, but I do have some problems. The first half is unbelievably slow. Lucky this changes later in the second half. The companions are very average and the only one I like is the girl. Also WTF happend the the music?
— Oscar Macintyre (@MacintyreOscar) October 7, 2018
Digesting the episode. No worries about Jodie. Slow start though and was losing interest, but finally picked up and got exciting. Not sure it feels Who. What's with the ratio though, and notice trailers are wider still. Shot 2.35:1? #DoctorWho #TheWomanWhoFellToEarth
— Tim Moore (@tjmoore) October 7, 2018
So disappointed. Absolutely rubbish not watching that again. #DoctorWho
— Laura Grant (@laura_grant14) October 7, 2018
I’m not saying it was rubbish, there are some bits I enjoyed, but the first episode hasn’t won me over so far. Love Bradley Walsh. Can’t wait to see Lee Mack, or the TARDIS for that matter, or some opening titles. I might just need a few weeks to adjust #DoctorWho #DrWho
— Sarah Jane Judson (@SarahSmile_1) October 7, 2018
Still, generally speaking, it seems like the Thirteenth Doctor has a LOT of new fans as her first series kicks off.
I first watched #doctorwho when I was 14. Wanting to be an actor, I remember thinking that this person was incredible & how I longed to be him, even tho I knew it wasn't realistic. But how amazing that another young girl might've watched tonight, knowing anything is possible. pic.twitter.com/ohsjEp8iI4
— Maisie Burn (@_maisieb) October 7, 2018
The future is here – and it’s looking bright.
Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays