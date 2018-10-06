Who is Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nadiya Bychkova?

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professionals: Nadiya Bychkova

Age: 29

From: Ukraine

Twitter: @NadiyaBychkova

Instagram: nadiyabychkova

Strictly wins: 0. Nadiya was brand new to Strictly in 2017 and made it all the way to the quarter final with EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami.

Which Strictly celebrity is Nadiya paired with this year?

Blue singer Lee Ryan.

Who is Nadiya Bychkova?

Nadiya was one of three new dancers who joined the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. The model-cum-ballroom and latin dancer is more than a suitable pro for Strictly: after starting dancing aged 4 (!) she went on to win several national dance championships and was even declared the World Champion in 10 Dance (a competition judging 10 styles of ballroom and latin) in 2014 and 2015.

She was partnered with Davood Ghadami, and made it all the way to the quarter-finals – not a bad debut year. Can she improve on that finish this time round?