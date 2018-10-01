Accessibility Links

Sharon Osbourne quits role as X Factor live show judge

The ITV stalwart won't be returning to judge the competition's live shows as planned

Although slated to return to the X Factor this year, Sharon Osbourne will no longer appear on the judging panel during the show’s upcoming live instalments.

Making a statement on Facebook, Osbourne – who appeared as a judge on The X Factor 2004 to 2007, 2013, and from 2016 to 2017 – said she thought she wasn’t needed and would “would honestly feel odd coming in at this point”.

“After watching the new season X Factor unfold, I’ve seen the new judges finding their rhythm and are doing brilliantly,” she said. “Simon was so gracious to find me a spot on the live shows but at this point I really don’t think I’m needed and I would honestly feel odd coming in at this point. So I have decided to pass on the series this year.

“I wish the show continued success and as much as I love to get my face on TV you will have to do without me this season.”

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment.

Osbourne’s departure means that Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field will continue to judge the show’s live stage alone. However, it’s likely Williams will be absent for at least two episodes in November, with the former Take That singer away performing in South America.

It’s not yet known if a guest mentor will join the panel while Williams is away.

The X Factor continues 8.35pm Saturday and 8pm Sunday, ITV

