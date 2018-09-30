Take That celebrate 30th anniversary with special BBC documentary

Iconic boy band Take That will soon be celebrating their 30th anniversary, and to mark the occasion the BBC will be airing a one-off documentary based around the history of the group.

Advertisement

Called Take That And Us, the hour-long documentary will feature fans sharing stories of how “the most successful boy band in UK chart history” impacted their lives, with fans encouraged to submit video messages about their favourite Take That memories to a special website (www.mytakethatstory.com) for possible inclusion in the programme.

The documentary will also feature the band members sharing their own memories of Take That’s highs and lows, accompanied by never-before-seen footage of the band from across their decades in showbiz.

However, it’s slightly unclear whether the programme will just feature interviews with the current members of the group – Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald – or whether ex-bandmates Jason Orange and Robbie Williams will also get a look-in outside of archive footage.

“Has it really been 30 years? There’s only one way to find out we said, as we accepted the offer of taking a closer look at our three decades in music,” Take That’s members said in a statement.

“We’ve handed over our own personal camcorders from the 90s, we’ve asked fans to share their stories from over the years and we’re bringing the story up to date by sharing some behind the scenes from our lives today as we prepare for the launch of our Greatest Hits record.”

“This entertaining programme will shine a light on how everything changes as we celebrate the band and the music they’ve created over an incredible career,” added Kate Phillips, Entertainment Controller at the BBC.

Sounds like it’s time to get recording some memories.

Advertisement

Take That and Us will air on BBC1 later this year