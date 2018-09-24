Bodyguard fans ALMOST got everything they wanted from the series finale

**WARNING: SPOILERS FOR THE SERIES FINALE OF BODYGUARD**

That’s it – Bodyguard is over (well, series one at least – there’s still no official word on series two but it seems like a sure-fire thing).

The nerve-shredding finale saw a heap of twists and turns thrown upon us, from David’s perilous negotiation (in a SUICIDE VEST) to the revelation of the police’s “inside woman” and that final twist identifying the creator of the bombs that terrorised London and killed Home Secretary Julia Montague (yup, she’s really dead).

But what did fans think of it?

Well, they were shocked and gripped in equal parts…

Jed Mercurio triple-bluffed your double-bluff by unbluffing your first bluff with a double-bluff bluff #bodyguard pic.twitter.com/Hrovi1kTBW — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) September 23, 2018

Well, @jed_mercurio is an absolute genius. I don't think I breathed for about 45 minutes #Bodyguard . And #LineofDuty is back next year!! — Lee Collins (@LeeCollins24) September 23, 2018

What a brilliant series #BodyGuard has been! Sundays just won’t be the same! Fantastic performance by @_richardmadden and the rest of the cast! Did not see that coming….😮 — Sarah Watt (@SarahWatt13) September 23, 2018

Oh my days, not a single minute during the whole #bodyguard series that I wasn't on edge. Genuinely the best drama the BBC have produced 🎬👏 pic.twitter.com/HvDB62Z547 — Dan Smith (@danielsmith89) September 23, 2018

And pleas are already being made to the BBC for a swift second series:

Suffering from post – #bodyguard shock… that was wonderful. The nation needs a second series! @BBCOne @jed_mercurio — Davood Ghadami (@DavoodGhadami) September 23, 2018

Absolutely amazing series, although I DID NOT expect that ending! All the cast were flawless. Series Two please @BBCOne #bodyguard — Lucy Ellam (@LucyEllam85) September 23, 2018

What a fabulous work for Series one. We would like to have Series two. Pretty please?#Bodyguard @BBCOne #BodyguardFinale #bodyguardbbc — ᴀʏᴇsʜᴀ 🦋 (@ayesha14x) September 23, 2018

But Jed Mercurio also makes Line of Duty – that man’s time is PRECIOUS. At least he obliged us with a first peek at LoD series five to help with our Bodyguard withdrawal symptoms…

And as if the #Bodyguard finale couldn’t be any better it finishes with these three 😍 pic.twitter.com/7Ib08YTqxA — Luke Green (@lukegreen100) September 23, 2018

If you ended the series finale by pouring yourself a stiff drink, just know that there are others out there doing this…

After seeing the technique used so effectively in #Bodyguard, I've started hiding important items behind my boiler so nobody else can find them pic.twitter.com/vp33FScUTN — Joe (@jawtonloe) September 23, 2018

As for the police’s inside woman? Lorraine (played by Brittas Empire’s Pippa Haywood) had you fooled…

I can't explain why but I feel personally betrayed by Lorraine in #bodyguard I thought she was one of the gud'uns 🙁 — Mark Long (@MarkLong06) September 23, 2018

all this time I thought Amanda was the corrupt cop it was bloody Lorraine #bodyguard — Ugali. (@IAmRuphina) September 23, 2018

Well. Most of you.

I knew her out of the Brittas empire was a wrongen! #Bodyguard — Rav Wilding (@RavWilding) September 23, 2018

I knew Gordon Brittas' drunk wife was a wrong'un! All those years of torment. #bodyguard pic.twitter.com/EjXO9DqCsR — Patrick Smidmore (@patricksmidmore) September 23, 2018

But there was one thing missing, of course.

Me looking out for Julia#Bodyguard pic.twitter.com/KRqurw5sbh — The Unmumsy Mum (@TheUnmumsyMum) September 23, 2018

It's finished, but still waiting for Julia to reappear.#Bodyguard pic.twitter.com/DBFshDE1BR — Joel Gleicher (@JoelG_88) September 23, 2018

#Bodyguard when Julia didn't appear at the end of the episode pic.twitter.com/ZxEO83fLug — Brooke (@brookas11) September 23, 2018

Yup, the Home Secretary really did die in the St Matthews explosion. Although that hasn’t stopped people holding out for a surprise appearance in series two…

Series Two. Hello Julia#Bodyguard — Mrs Gee #GTTO (@earthygirl01) September 23, 2018

We can only hope.